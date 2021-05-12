Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/12/2021
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Knaus Tabbert AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

12.05.2021 / 06:06
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Knaus Tabbert AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2021
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2021
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/

12.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1195514  12.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1195514&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
