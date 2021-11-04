Log in
    KTA   DE000A2YN504

KNAUS TABBERT AG

(KTA)
Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/04/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Knaus Tabbert AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 2021-11-04 / 17:42 Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Knaus Tabbert AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Language: German Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021 Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/ Language: English Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021 Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-11-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Knaus Tabbert AG 
              Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1 
              94118 Jandelsbrunn 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.knaustabbert.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
1246415 2021-11-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2021 12:42 ET (16:42 GMT)

