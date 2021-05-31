Log in
    KTA   DE000A2YN504

KNAUS TABBERT AG

(KTA)
Knaus Tabbert AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/31/2021 | 10:58am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Knaus Tabbert AG
Knaus Tabbert AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.05.2021 / 16:56
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Knaus Tabbert AG
Street: Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
Postal code: 94118
City: Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200V57NOSGK8UVW09

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 May 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.00 % 1.14 % 1.14 % 10377259
Previous notification 3.37 % 0.66 % 4.03 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent shares At any time 117905 1.14 %
    Total 117905 1.14 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 May 2021


31.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1202799  31.05.2021 

© EQS 2021
All news about KNAUS TABBERT AG
10:58aKNAUS TABBERT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
05/17KNAUS TABBERT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
05/12PRESS RELEASE  : Revenue and earnings up again in -2-
DJ
05/12PRESS RELEASE  : Revenue and earnings up again in the first three months of 2021..
DJ
05/12KNAUS TABBERT  : Revenue and earnings up again in the first three months of 2021..
EQ
05/12KNAUS TABBERT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repo..
EQ
04/06DGAP-DD  : Knaus Tabbert AG english
DJ
03/31PRESS RELEASE  : Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert remains on a growth path: Reven..
DJ
03/31KNAUS TABBERT AG : Knaus Tabbert remains on a growth path: Revenue and earnings ..
EQ
03/23KNAUS TABBERT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
EQ
Financials
Sales 2021 910 M 1 110 M 1 110 M
Net income 2021 38,5 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
Net Debt 2021 60,8 M 74,2 M 74,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 2,78%
Capitalization 695 M 847 M 848 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 237
Free-Float 31,3%
Technical analysis trends KNAUS TABBERT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 73,00 €
Last Close Price 67,00 €
Spread / Highest target 8,96%
Spread / Average Target 8,96%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wolfgang Speck Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Marc Hundsdorf Chief Financial Officer
Esther Hackl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Vaterl Chief Operating Officer
Jana Donath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNAUS TABBERT AG5.68%847
POLARIS INC.37.72%8 036
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION34.09%7 963
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.27.94%7 642
BRP INC.21.08%7 074
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.32.27%6 810