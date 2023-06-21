|
Knaus Tabbert : Annual press conference 2023
KNAUS
-
TOURER CUV 500 LT and TOURER CUVISION 500 LT: Compact driving, spacious camping. The new Caravan Utility Vehicles redefine the concept of the lifting roof.
-
VAN TI PLUS and VAN TI PLUS PLATINUM SELECTION: more comfort + less weight - a significantly improved success model.
-
VAN WAVE and VAN WAVE VANSATION based on a VW Crafter chassis - lighter weight, despite all of the new features.
-
VAN TI 640 MEG VANSATION: Now based on a VW Crafter chassis.
-
New name, same experience: The BOXSTAR is now known as the BOXLIFE PRO.
-
New YASEO: Its clever ideas make it unique - the flexible caravan of today, with the electromobility of tomorrow.
-
SÜDWIND and SPORT & FUN BLACK SELECTION: Refined in detail.
