    KTA   DE000A2YN504

KNAUS TABBERT AG

(KTA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:36:16 2023-06-21 am EDT
55.85 EUR   +1.92%
Knaus Tabbert : Annual press conference 2023

06/21/2023 | 06:21am EDT
KNAUS
  • TOURER CUV 500 LT and TOURER CUVISION 500 LT: Compact driving, spacious camping. The new Caravan Utility Vehicles redefine the concept of the lifting roof.
  • VAN TI PLUS and VAN TI PLUS PLATINUM SELECTION: more comfort + less weight - a significantly improved success model.
  • VAN WAVE and VAN WAVE VANSATION based on a VW Crafter chassis - lighter weight, despite all of the new features.
  • VAN TI 640 MEG VANSATION: Now based on a VW Crafter chassis.
  • New name, same experience: The BOXSTAR is now known as the BOXLIFE PRO.
  • New YASEO: Its clever ideas make it unique - the flexible caravan of today, with the electromobility of tomorrow.
  • SÜDWIND and SPORT & FUN BLACK SELECTION: Refined in detail.

Disclaimer

Knaus Tabbert AG published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 10:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 329 M 1 450 M 1 450 M
Net income 2023 52,7 M 57,5 M 57,5 M
Net Debt 2023 212 M 231 M 231 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 4,56%
Capitalization 569 M 620 M 620 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 4 115
Free-Float 34,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 54,80 €
Average target price 70,83 €
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Speck Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Carolin Schurmann Chief Financial Officer
Esther Hackl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Vaterl Facility Manager & Head-Logistics
Jana Donath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNAUS TABBERT AG71.25%620
POLARIS INC.18.15%6 791
BRP INC.3.62%6 298
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION18.91%5 930
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.25.58%5 054
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-14.04%3 077
