PDF Report : Knaus Tabbert AG

Knaus Tabbert AG

Equities

KTA

DE000A2YN504

Recreational Products

Delayed Xetra
Other stock markets
 07:21:30 2023-11-16 am EST
41.70 EUR +1.83% +0.72% +30.31%
Nov. 14 KNAUS TABBERT : Slower volume growth and a focus on operational efficiency on the 2024 menu Alphavalue
Nov. 09 KNAUS TABBERT : Q3 23 as expected and a glance at FY24 Alphavalue
Latest news about Knaus Tabbert AG

KNAUS TABBERT : Slower volume growth and a focus on operational efficiency on the 2024 menu Alphavalue
KNAUS TABBERT : Q3 23 as expected and a glance at FY24 Alphavalue
Knaus Tabbert AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 08.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
Knaus Tabbert increases profit and turnover - shares up DP
Knaus Tabbert Ag Provides Consolidated Revenue Guidance for the Financial Year 2023 CI
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 20.09.2023 - 15.15 o'clock DP
KNAUS TABBERT : Winding down cost headwinds Alphavalue
Jefferies leaves Knaus Tabbert at 'Buy' - Target 68 euros DP
Caravan manufacturer Knaus Tabbert screws margin target upwards DP
Knaus Tabbert AG(XTRA:KTA) added to S&P Global BMI Index CI
Caravanning industry upbeat - 'well-filled order books' DP
Knaus Tabbert AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
KNAUS TABBERT : Q2 23: The low end of the guidance looks out of reach Alphavalue
WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 20, 2023 DP
Association: supply bottlenecks for motorhomes have eased DP
KNAUS TABBERT : Q1 23: sparkling operating performance tempered by limited visibility Alphavalue
Knaus Tabbert AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Knaus Tabbert AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Fiscal Year 2023 CI
Motorhome strongholds in the north and south DP
KNAUS TABBERT : The preliminary Q123 figures topped the consensus, with the smoothing in chassis supply filling the production capacity. Alphavalue
Knaus Tabbert AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
Transcript : Knaus Tabbert AG, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 31, 2023 CI
KNAUS TABBERT : Preliminary FY22: welcome delivery on the guidance Alphavalue
Motorhome manufacturer Knaus Tabbert exceeds one billion in sales for the first time DP

Chart Knaus Tabbert AG

Chart Knaus Tabbert AG
More charts

Company Profile

Knaus Tabbert AG is a Germany-based company which develops and manufactures leisure vehicles. The Company provides caravans, mobile homes, camper vans, and leisure buses. The Company serves customers in Europe.
Sector
Recreational Products
Calendar
2024-03-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Knaus Tabbert AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
40.95EUR
Average target price
74.00EUR
Spread / Average Target
+80.71%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Recreational Products

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
KNAUS TABBERT AG Stock Knaus Tabbert AG
+30.00% 462 M $
BRP INC. Stock BRP Inc.
+1.08% 5 792 M $
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC. Stock THOR Industries, Inc.
+33.82% 5 382 M $
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION Stock Brunswick Corporation
+10.02% 5 457 M $
POLARIS INC. Stock Polaris Inc.
-6.57% 5 329 M $
YETI HOLDINGS, INC. Stock YETI Holdings, Inc.
+6.51% 3 822 M $
TRIGANO Stock Trigano
+6.58% 2 848 M $
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. Stock Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
-14.71% 2 097 M $
WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC. Stock Winnebago Industries, Inc.
+25.79% 1 982 M $
VISTA OUTDOOR INC. Stock Vista Outdoor Inc.
+7.30% 1 519 M $
Other Recreational Products
