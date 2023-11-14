Knaus Tabbert AG
Knaus Tabbert AG is a Germany-based company which develops and manufactures leisure vehicles. The Company provides caravans, mobile homes, camper vans, and leisure buses. The Company serves customers in Europe.
Calendar
2024-03-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
40.95EUR
Average target price
74.00EUR
Spread / Average Target
+80.71%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
