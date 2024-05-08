Knaus Tabbert AG
Equities
KTA
DE000A2YN504
Recreational Products
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|45.75 EUR
|+5.29%
|+6.50%
|-2.34%
|05:10pm
|KNAUS TABBERT : Solid Q1 results with higher-than-expected profitability driven by a strong product mix
|Mar. 29
|KNAUS TABBERT : Knaus Tabbert delivers record FY23 results with a solid dividend hike
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-2.02%
|486M
|-15.55%
|5.52B
|-14.01%
|5.41B
|-0.50%
|5.15B
|-10.91%
|4.75B
|+0.47%
|3.08B
|-32.97%
|3.03B
|+13.86%
|2.56B
|+20.14%
|2.09B
|+33.90%
|1.14B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- KTA Stock
- News Knaus Tabbert AG
- Knaus Tabbert: Solid Q1 results with higher-than-expected profitability driven by a strong product mix