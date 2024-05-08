Stock KTA KNAUS TABBERT AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Knaus Tabbert AG

Equities

KTA

DE000A2YN504

Recreational Products

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 11:19:47 2024-05-08 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
45.75 EUR +5.29% Intraday chart for Knaus Tabbert AG +6.50% -2.34%
05:10pm KNAUS TABBERT : Solid Q1 results with higher-than-expected profitability driven by a strong product mix Alphavalue
Mar. 29 KNAUS TABBERT : Knaus Tabbert delivers record FY23 results with a solid dividend hike Alphavalue
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Knaus Tabbert AG

KNAUS TABBERT : Solid Q1 results with higher-than-expected profitability driven by a strong product mix Alphavalue
KNAUS TABBERT : Knaus Tabbert delivers record FY23 results with a solid dividend hike Alphavalue
Knaus Tabbert AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 28.03.2024 - 15:15 DP
Strong year for Knaus Tabbert DP
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 11.03.2024 - 15:30 DP
Four-day week at Knaus Tabbert DP
Camping industry sees growth in motorhomes - trade fair opens DP
KNAUS TABBERT : Strong preliminary results highlight the revenue growth driven by the group's multi-brand strategy Alphavalue
Knaus Tabbert convinces - Jefferies with high price target DP
Association: Caravanning business settles at a high level DP
Hauck Aufhäuser IB lowers Knaus Tabbert to 'Hold' - Target 41 euros DP
KNAUS TABBERT : Downgraded to Neutral by Hauck & Aufhauser ZD
KNAUS TABBERT : Slower volume growth and a focus on operational efficiency on the 2024 menu Alphavalue
KNAUS TABBERT : Q3 23 as expected and a glance at FY24 Alphavalue
Knaus Tabbert AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 08.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
Knaus Tabbert increases profit and turnover - shares up DP
Knaus Tabbert Ag Provides Consolidated Revenue Guidance for the Financial Year 2023 CI
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 20.09.2023 - 15.15 o'clock DP
KNAUS TABBERT : Winding down cost headwinds Alphavalue
Caravan manufacturer Knaus Tabbert screws margin target upwards DP
Jefferies leaves Knaus Tabbert at 'Buy' - Target 68 euros DP
Knaus Tabbert AG(XTRA:KTA) added to S&P Global BMI Index CI
Caravanning industry upbeat - 'well-filled order books' DP

Chart Knaus Tabbert AG

Chart Knaus Tabbert AG
More charts

Company Profile

Knaus Tabbert AG is a Germany-based company which develops and manufactures leisure vehicles. The Company provides caravans, mobile homes, camper vans, and leisure buses. The Company serves customers in Europe.
Sector
Recreational Products
Calendar
2024-05-07 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Knaus Tabbert AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
43.45 EUR
Average target price
68.67 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+58.04%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Recreational Products

1st Jan change Capi.
KNAUS TABBERT AG Stock Knaus Tabbert AG
-2.02% 486M
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION Stock Brunswick Corporation
-15.55% 5.52B
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC. Stock THOR Industries, Inc.
-14.01% 5.41B
BRP INC. Stock BRP Inc.
-0.50% 5.15B
POLARIS INC. Stock Polaris Inc.
-10.91% 4.75B
TRIGANO Stock Trigano
+0.47% 3.08B
YETI HOLDINGS, INC. Stock YETI Holdings, Inc.
-32.97% 3.03B
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. Stock Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
+13.86% 2.56B
VISTA OUTDOOR INC. Stock Vista Outdoor Inc.
+20.14% 2.09B
FUSHENG PRECISION CO., LTD. Stock FuSheng Precision Co., Ltd.
+33.90% 1.14B
Other Recreational Products
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. KTA Stock
  4. News Knaus Tabbert AG
  5. Knaus Tabbert: Solid Q1 results with higher-than-expected profitability driven by a strong product mix
-40% Limited Time Offer: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities.
SIGN UP NOW