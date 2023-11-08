JANDELSBRUNN (dpa-AFX) - The motorhome manufacturer Knaus Tab bert sold more vehicles and earned significantly more in the third quarter. Turnover rose by a good quarter to 319 million euros compared to the same period last year, as the Jandelsbrunn-based company announced on Wednesday. The adjusted operating result (EBITDA) more than tripled to just under 19 million.

The company did not provide any separate information on profit after tax for the third quarter, but at around 45 million in the first nine months, it was several times higher than in the same period of the previous year. "With the result for the first nine months, we have already exceeded the full-year result for 2022. This illustrates the increase in value that we have already achieved this year," said CFO Carolin Schürmann.

The company is also confident about the coming year in view of what it describes as strong demand and a high order backlog. The shares, which have been listed on the stock exchange since September 2020, rose by up to five percent in early trading, but were not quite able to maintain the price increase.

The share price recently rose by around two percent to 44 euros. The company is thus worth just under 460 million dollars. The major shareholders are the two investment companies H.T.P. Investments and Catalina Capital Partners, which hold 41 percent and 25 percent respectively.

The share price is currently around a quarter below the issue price of 58 euros. In the first few months after Borsen's debut, the share price rose to more than EUR 70 before plummeting to EUR 23 last summer. However, the share has recently recovered significantly from this setback./ruc/DP/zb