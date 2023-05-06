Motorhome strongholds in the north and south

FLENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Germany's motor home strongholds are located far in the north and south. There the highest densities of the vacation companions per inhabitant are found, as an evaluation of numbers of the Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt by the German press agency resulted. The highest value results thereby for the registration district Schleswig Flensburg. Here came on the reference date 1 January 25.3 motor homes per 1000 inhabitants.

This is followed by North Frisia and the Bavarian town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, each with 23.8, Weilheim-Schongau southwest of Munich with 23.5 and Plon southeast of Kiel with 23.3 motor homes per 1000 inhabitants. The next four registration districts - Rendsburg-Eckenforde, Landsberg am Lech, Oberallgäu and Ostholstein - are also located in Schleswig-Holstein or Bavaria. Number ten, Lüchow-Dannenberg with 19.1 RVs per inhabitant in Lower Saxony.

The national average is 10.1 mobile homes per 1000 inhabitants. The lowest values are found in Offenbach am Main and Halle an der Saale with 3.4 each, ahead of Frankfurt am Main with 3.5 and Frankfurt an der Oder with 3.7.

Overall, there is a disparity between urban and rural areas. While there are no independent cities or urban districts at the top end of the ranking, there are almost none at the bottom.

The number of mobile homes in Germany rose sharply during the Corona crisis. Within three years - since January 1, 2020 - there has been an increase of 42 percent to 838,255 at the beginning of the year. Even then, Schleswig-Flensburg had ranked first in terms of mobile home density./ruc/DP/mis