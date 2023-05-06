Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Knaus Tabbert AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTA   DE000A2YN504

KNAUS TABBERT AG

(KTA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:26 2023-05-05 am EDT
47.75 EUR   +0.42%
Motorhome strongholds in the north and south
DP
05/02Knaus Tabbert : The preliminary Q123 figures topped the consensus, with the smoothing in chassis supply filling the production capacity.
Alphavalue
04/28Knaus Tabbert Ag : Knaus Tabbert AG beats market expectation in the first quarter of 2023
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Motorhome strongholds in the north and south

05/06/2023 | 04:44am EDT
FLENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Germany's motor home strongholds are located far in the north and south. There the highest densities of the vacation companions per inhabitant are found, as an evaluation of numbers of the Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt by the German press agency resulted. The highest value results thereby for the registration district Schleswig Flensburg. Here came on the reference date 1 January 25.3 motor homes per 1000 inhabitants.

This is followed by North Frisia and the Bavarian town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, each with 23.8, Weilheim-Schongau southwest of Munich with 23.5 and Plon southeast of Kiel with 23.3 motor homes per 1000 inhabitants. The next four registration districts - Rendsburg-Eckenforde, Landsberg am Lech, Oberallgäu and Ostholstein - are also located in Schleswig-Holstein or Bavaria. Number ten, Lüchow-Dannenberg with 19.1 RVs per inhabitant in Lower Saxony.

The national average is 10.1 mobile homes per 1000 inhabitants. The lowest values are found in Offenbach am Main and Halle an der Saale with 3.4 each, ahead of Frankfurt am Main with 3.5 and Frankfurt an der Oder with 3.7.

Overall, there is a disparity between urban and rural areas. While there are no independent cities or urban districts at the top end of the ranking, there are almost none at the bottom.

The number of mobile homes in Germany rose sharply during the Corona crisis. Within three years - since January 1, 2020 - there has been an increase of 42 percent to 838,255 at the beginning of the year. Even then, Schleswig-Flensburg had ranked first in terms of mobile home density./ruc/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on KNAUS TABBERT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 274 M 1 403 M 1 403 M
Net income 2023 48,8 M 53,8 M 53,8 M
Net Debt 2023 191 M 210 M 210 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,95x
Yield 2023 4,68%
Capitalization 496 M 546 M 546 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 3 035
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart KNAUS TABBERT AG
Duration : Period :
Knaus Tabbert AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNAUS TABBERT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 47,75 €
Average target price 58,21 €
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Speck Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Carolin Schurmann Chief Financial Officer
Esther Hackl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Vaterl Facility Manager & Head-Logistics
Jana Donath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNAUS TABBERT AG49.22%546
POLARIS INC.4.20%5 989
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION11.46%5 846
BRP INC.-3.89%5 813
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.8.80%4 396
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.5.28%3 768
