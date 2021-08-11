PRESS RELEASE : Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert -2

EBIT 11.3 5.2 116.9% 33.9 23.4 44.8% EBIT adjusted 11.6 5.9 96.3% 34.7 24.2 43.4% EBIT-margin adjusted 5.7% 4.2% 7.9% 6.7% CASHFLOW 01.04.2021 - 01.04.2020 - 01.01.2021 - 01.01.2020 - in EUR mill. 30.06.2021 30.06.2020 Change 30.06.2021 30.06.2020 Change Operating cashflow 3.9 19.9 -80.5% 40.4 47.4 -14.8% Investing cashflow -7.7 -3.2 138.5% -12.8 -7.2 76.7% Free cashflow -3.8 16.7 -122.9% 27.6 40.2 -31.3% BALANCE SHEET in EUR mill. 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 Change Balance sheet total 334.2 285.9 16.9% Equity 132.1 123.8 6.8% Equity ratio 39.5% 43.3% Net financial debt 43.5 54.3 -19.9%

About Knaus Tabbert Knaus Tabbert AG is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of recreational vehicles based in Jandelsbrunn, Lower Bavaria. The Group operates further sites in Mottgers and Schlüsselfeld in Germany, and in Nagyoroszi in Hungary. The company has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A2YN504) since September 2020. With its brands KNAUS, TABBERT, T@B, WEINSBERG, MORELO and the internet platform RENT AND TRAVEL, the company generated revenues of almost EUR 800 million and produced more than 24,000 recreational vehicles with approximately 3,000 employees in 2020. For more information, go to www.knaustabbert.de. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional features: File: Half-year financial report KTAG 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

