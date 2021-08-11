Log in
PRESS RELEASE : Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert -2-

08/11/2021 | 01:04am EDT
EBIT                                  11.3                  5.2  116.9%                 33.9                 23.4  44.8% 
EBIT adjusted                         11.6                  5.9   96.3%                 34.7                 24.2  43.4% 
EBIT-margin adjusted                  5.7%                 4.2%                         7.9%                 6.7% 
 
CASHFLOW 
                              01.04.2021 -         01.04.2020 -                 01.01.2021 -         01.01.2020 - 
in EUR mill.                    30.06.2021           30.06.2020  Change           30.06.2021           30.06.2020 Change 
Operating cashflow                     3.9                 19.9  -80.5%                 40.4                 47.4 -14.8% 
Investing cashflow                    -7.7                 -3.2  138.5%                -12.8                 -7.2  76.7% 
Free cashflow                         -3.8                 16.7 -122.9%                 27.6                 40.2 -31.3% 
 
BALANCE SHEET 
in EUR mill.                                                                      30.06.2021           31.12.2020 Change 
Balance sheet total                                                                    334.2                285.9  16.9% 
Equity                                                                                 132.1                123.8   6.8% 
Equity ratio                                                                           39.5%                43.3% 
Net financial debt                                                                      43.5                 54.3 -19.9%

About Knaus Tabbert Knaus Tabbert AG is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of recreational vehicles based in Jandelsbrunn, Lower Bavaria. The Group operates further sites in Mottgers and Schlüsselfeld in Germany, and in Nagyoroszi in Hungary. The company has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A2YN504) since September 2020. With its brands KNAUS, TABBERT, T@B, WEINSBERG, MORELO and the internet platform RENT AND TRAVEL, the company generated revenues of almost EUR 800 million and produced more than 24,000 recreational vehicles with approximately 3,000 employees in 2020. For more information, go to www.knaustabbert.de. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional features: File: Half-year financial report KTAG 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Knaus Tabbert AG 
              Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1 
              94118 Jandelsbrunn 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)8583 / 21-1 
Fax:          +49 (0)8583 / 21-380 
E-mail:       info@knaustabbert.de 
Internet:     www.knaustabbert.de 
ISIN:         DE000A2YN504 
WKN:          A2YN50 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1225448 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225448 2021-08-11

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225448&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2021 01:03 ET (05:03 GMT)

