PRESS RELEASE : Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert records growth in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2021 - order volume triples to 36,686 units

    KTA   DE000A2YN504

KNAUS TABBERT AG

(KTA)
Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert records growth in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2021 - order volume triples to 36,686 units

08/11/2021 | 01:04am EDT
DGAP-News: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast 
Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert records growth in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2021 - order volume triples 
to 36,686 units (news with additional features) 
2021-08-11 / 07:02 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
- Revenue increases by 22.9 percent to EUR 441.6 million 
- EBITDA (adjusted) grows substantially by 33.7 percent to EUR 44.7 million; at 10.1 percent, the EBITDA margin 
(adjusted) once again reaches a double-digit figure 
- Continued high demand for caravans and recreational vehicles results in significantly higher order intake 
- Consolidated net profit of EUR 23.6 million exceeds previous year's figure (EUR 15.4 million) by 53.1 percent 
- Forecast for the full year 2021 confirmed 
Knaus Tabbert AG, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of recreational vehicles, recorded considerably faster growth 
in the second quarter of 2021, with all key performance indicators sharply increasing in the same period. Even better 
results could have been achieved in the absence of familiar constraints along the global supply chains. The Group 
achieved strong growth in revenue and earnings in both the Premium and Luxury segments. Thus, the number of vehicles 
sold in the first half of 2021 was 23.6 percent higher than in the same period of 2020. In total, Knaus Tabbert 
generated revenues of EUR 441.6 million in the first half of the financial year 2021, compared to EUR 359.3 million in 
the same period of the previous year. This corresponds to an increase of 22.9 percent. 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the first six months of 2021, adjusted for 
extraordinary expenses in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, increased disproportionately to the growth in revenues 
by 33.0 percent to EUR 44.7 million (previous year: EUR 33.6 million). At 10.1 percent, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 
0.7 percentage points above the previous year's value of 9.4 percent. Excluding one-off effects, EBITDA in the 
reporting period stood at EUR 43.9 million, representing an increase of 33.7 percent over the previous year's figure of 
EUR 32.8 million. 
"The demand for recreational vehicles remains strong as consumers appreciate the independence offered by mobile travel. 
At the same time, dealers' inventories are largely depleted. Our sales figures are therefore primarily driven by 
production and delivery capacities," explains Wolfgang Speck, CEO of Knaus Tabbert AG, with regard to the performance 
in the first half of the year. "With our investment programme, we are working on substantially expanding our production 
over the next few years. In the current year, however, we are faced with the challenges of corona-related restrictions 
and, in particular, with problems along the global supply chains, which may continue to have an impact on our 
production. We are trying to counteract this with measures such as making our production more flexible and building up 
stocks in the short term." 
The high demand for Knaus Tabbert recreational vehicles continues with strong momentum. With 36,686 units worth EUR 1.2 
billion, the Group recorded a significant increase in the order volume as of the balance sheet date 30 June 2021. This 
figure is almost three times as high as it was one year ago, and nearly twice as high compared to the beginning of the 
year. 
Total output increases by 29.3 percent 
In the reporting period, Knaus Tabbert recorded a significant increase in total output to EUR 464.6 million (previous 
year: EUR 359.3 million). This was driven, in part, by greater fluctuations in inventories as a result of bottlenecks 
in the supply of raw materials, intermediate products and entire assemblies along the supply chains. 
Greater financial stability 
The balance sheet total of the Knaus Tabbert Group increased to EUR 334.2 million as of 30 June 2021, representing an 
increase of EUR 48.3 million compared to 31 December 2020. This is mainly attributable to increased inventories or 
trade receivables, resulting from the greater volume of business. 
The growth in equity from EUR 123.8 million to EUR 132.1 million in the reporting period was primarily due to the 
significantly improved net profit of EUR 23.6 million. This was offset by the distribution of dividends totalling EUR 
15.6 million. Due to the higher balance sheet total, the equity ratio decreased by 3.8 percentage points to a still 
solid 39.5 percent relative to the balance sheet date of 31 December 2020. 
Investment programme to expand production continues to be implemented - new and innovative products in the pipeline 
The investment programme to increase production capacities, which was initiated in the course of 2020 with a total 
volume of around EUR 50 million, is progressing according to plan. In particular, the programme is intended to reflect 
the expected medium-term market environment and to facilitate capacity adjustments in production, sales and services. 
Investments are being made across all Knaus Tabbert locations and segments. 
Investments in new models and innovative solutions are also being continued. At the Caravan Salon, the leading 
international trade fair for caravans, motorhomes and mobile recreation taking place in September, the Group will be 
showcasing several new models of its five brands KNAUS, TABBERT, WEINSBERG, T@B and MORELO. In addition, Knaus Tabbert 
will be presenting the concept study for an all-electric motorhome for the first time, thereby confirming its 
leadership position in the caravan market with regard to innovation and sustainability. 
Free cash flow remains high - considerable internal financing power 
The company generated a positive cash flow from operating activities of EUR 40.4 million in the first six months of 
2021, compared to EUR 47.4 million in the same period of the previous year. This decline was mainly the result of 
changes in working capital such as the strong increase in inventory levels. 
The cash flow from investing activities increased to EUR -12.8 million in the first half of 2021, compared to EUR -7.2 
million in the same period of the previous year. Significant cash outflows relate to the planned investments in 
increasing production capacities at the Jandelsbrunn, Schlüsselfeld and Nagyoroszi sites. 
"Thanks to our high earning power, we were able to further reduce our debt. At the same time, we are able to finance 
our ongoing investment programme largely from cash flows, and implement it according to plan. Knaus Tabbert is thus on 
a very solid financial footing," comments Marc Hundsdorf, CFO of Knaus Tabbert. 
The total workforce of the Group, including trainees and temporary workers, increased by 474 to 3,343 as of 30 June. 
Forecast confirmed 
Against the backdrop of the development in the first six months of the current financial year, Knaus Tabbert confirms 
its forecast for the full year 2021 as announced on 31 March 2021. 
Despite inhibiting factors such as delayed deliveries and a tense supply situation the company can look forward to the 
second half of the year with confidence in view of the continued high end customer demand. 
Accordingly, the Executive Board is assuming an increase in revenue in a range of 20 - 22 % in 2021. However, the 
factors mentioned mean that by far not the full potential can be realised in 2021 and the expectation is currently 
rather at the lower end of the range of the revenue forecast. 
For adjusted EBITDA, we also expect a significant increase despite anticipated material cost increases, various 
inefficiencies due to supply difficulties and start-up costs caused by the strong increase in production. The margin 
will be around the previous year's level of about 8 % - in relation to adjusted EBITDA. 
"We continue to be very optimistic about our future business performance. To this end, we are focusing in particular on 
innovations and sustainability. We thus received very positive feedback on our new products presented at the Knaus 
Tabbert Dealer Conference 2021, and we are also seeing more and more dealers replenish their stock levels. In addition, 
we will be showcasing further innovations in all areas at this year's Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, including an 
all-electric motorhome as a concept vehicle for sustainable caravanning," explains Wolfgang Speck. 
 
ORDER BACKLOG 
                                                                                  30.06.2021           30.06.2020 Change 
Number of units                                                                       36,686               12,754 187.6% 
Order Volume in EUR 
mill.                                                                                  1,183                  417 183.7% 
 
FINANCIAL KEY FIGURES 
                              01.04.2021 -         01.04.2020 -                 01.01.2021 -         01.01.2020 - 
in EUR mill.                    30.06.2021           30.06.2020  Change           30.06.2021           30.06.2020 Change 
Revenue                              202.6                140.5   44.2%                441.6                359.3  22.9% 
thereof premium 
segment                              178.2                117.8   51.3%                382.0                307.6  24.2% 
thereof luxury 
segment                               24.5                 22.8    7.6%                 59.6                 51.7  15.1% 
Total output                         214.2                138.4   54.8%                464.6                359.3  29.3% 
Earnings 
EBITDA                                16.3                  9.9   63.9%                 43.9                 32.8  33.7% 
EBITDA adjusted                       16.6                 10.6   57.0%                 44.7                 33.6  33.0% 
EBITDA-margin 
adjusted                              8.2%                 7.5%                        10.1%                 9.4%

