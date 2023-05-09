|
Kneat com : March 31, 2023 Financial Statements
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of
KNEAT.COM, INC.
March 31, 2023
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
kneat.com, inc.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Assets
Current assets
Cash
Amounts receivable (note 3)
Prepayments
Non-current assets
Amounts receivable (note 3)
Property and equipment (note 4)
Intangible asset (note 5)
Total assets
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 6) Contract liabilities (note 7)
Lease liabilities (note 9)
Non-current liabilites
Contract liabilities (note 7)
Lease liabilities (note 9)
Total liabilities
Equity
Shareholders' equity
Total liabilities and equity
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
$
|
$
10,608,43812,282,478
12,806,7258,914,980
1,217,401931,856
24,632,56422,129,314
1,845,5981,104,624
7,741,3137,807,042
21,539,10319,364,904
55,758,57850,405,884
5,834,7825,768,054
18,731,81510,617,142
603,604588,472
25,170,20116,973,668
675,657949,224
6,459,1436,503,041
32,305,00124,425,933
23,453,57725,979,951
55,758,57850,405,884
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on May 9th, 2023.
|
/s/ "Ian Ainsworth"
|
/s/ "Carol Leaman "
|
Director
|
Director
1
kneat.com, inc.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
|
Expressed in Canadian dollars
|
Three-month period
|
Three-month period
|
|
ended Mar 31, 2023
|
ended Mar 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
$
|
Revenue (note 11)
|
7,964,908
|
5,199,602
|
Cost of revenue (note 12)
|
(2,591,609)
|
(1,928,815)
|
Gross profit
|
5,373,299
|
3,270,787
|
Expenses
|
|
|
Research and development (note 12)
|
(3,863,685)
|
(2,509,282)
|
Sales and marketing (note 12)
|
(2,954,740)
|
(1,299,871)
|
General and administrative (note 12)
|
(1,905,882)
|
(1,133,235)
|
Operating loss
|
(3,351,008)
|
(1,671,601)
|
Interest expense
|
(54,945)
|
(64,351)
|
Interest income
|
1,933
|
750
|
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
|
938,213
|
(1,691,058)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(2,465,807)
|
(3,426,260)
|
Income tax expense (note 13)
|
(8,550)
|
-
|
|
|
Net loss for the period
|
(2,474,357)
|
(3,426,260)
|
|
|
Other comprehensive (loss)/ income
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment to presentation currency
|
(565,416)
|
734,433
|
|
|
Comprehensive loss for the period
|
(3,039,773)
|
(2,691,827)
|
Loss per share - basic and diluted (note 17)
|
(0.03)
|
(0.04)
|
Weighted-average number of common shares
|
77,686,689
|
77,045,241
|
outstanding - Basic and diluted
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
kneat.com, inc.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Balance - December 31, 2021
Net loss for the period
Other comprehensive income for the period
Shares issued pursuant to warrant exercises Warrants expired
Shares issued pursuant to DSU redemption Share-based compensation expense
Balance - March 31, 2022
Balance - December 31, 2022
Net loss for the period
Other comprehensive income for the period
Shares issued pursuant to option exercises (note 10 (a)) Share-based compensation expense (note 10)
Balance, March 31, 2023
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
Common
|
|
Contributed
|
Translation
|
|
|
Shares
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Surplus
|
Reserve
|
(Deficit)
|
Total
|
#
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
76,978,076
|
77,066,809
|
200,977
|
2,846,636
|
1,250,700
|
(47,178,277)
|
34,186,845
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,426,260)
|
(3,426,260)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
734,433
|
|
734,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
734,433
|
(3,426,260)
|
(2,691,827)
|
219,566
|
646,272
|
(185,182)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
461,090
|
-
|
15,795
|
(15,795)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
152,506
|
248,447
|
-
|
(248,447)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
325,604
|
-
|
-
|
325,604
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77,350,148
|
77,977,323
|
-
|
2,923,793
|
1,985,133
|
(50,604,537)
|
32,281,712
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77,662,911
|
78,426,153
|
-
|
3,446,941
|
433,322
|
(56,326,465)
|
25,979,951
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,474,357)
|
(2,474,357)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(565,416)
|
-
|
(565,416)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(565,416)
|
(2,474,357)
|
(3,039,773)
|
30,000
|
41,953
|
-
|
(17,953)
|
-
|
-
|
24,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
489,399
|
-
|
-
|
489,399
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77,692,911
|
78,468,106
|
-
|
3,918,387
|
(132,094)
|
(58,800,822)
|
23,453,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
kneat.com, inc.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
Expressed in Canadian dollars
|
|
|
Three-month
|
Three-month
|
|
period ended
|
period ended
|
|
March 31 2023
|
March 31 2022
|
$
|
$
|
Operating activities
|
Net loss for the period
Charges to loss not involving cash: Depreciation of property and equipment Share-based compensation
Write off of property and equipment Interest expense
Tax expense
Amortization of the intangible asset
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs Foreign exchange (gain)/loss
(Decrease)/ increase in non-current contract liabilities
Net change in non-cash working capital related to operations (note 14)
Net cash provided by operating activities
Financing activities
Payment of principal and interest on the loan payable Proceeds from the exercise of stock options Proceeds from the exercise of warrants Repayment of lease liabilities
Net cash (used)/ provided by financing activities
Investing activities
|
(2,474,357)
|
(3,426,260)
|
203,616
|
220,588
|
489,399
|
325,604
|
764
|
370
|
54,945
|
64,351
|
8,550
|
-
|
1,564,303
|
1,061,090
|
-
|
2,135
|
(938,213)
|
1,691,058
|
(274,257)
|
28,121
|
3,968,242
|
2,564,000
|
2,602,992
|
2,531,057
|
-
|
(110,237)
|
24,000
|
-
|
-
|
461,090
|
(203,457)
|
(216,436)
|
(179,457)
|
134,417
|
Additions to the intangible asset
|
(4,099,009)
|
(2,664,862)
|
Additions to property and equipment
|
(11,294)
|
(75,286)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(4,110,303)
|
(2,740,148)
|
Effects of exchange rates on cash
|
12,728
|
(501,707)
|
Decrease in cash during the period
|
(1,674,040)
|
(576,381)
|
Cash, beginning of period
|
12,282,478
|
21,562,968
|
Cash, end of period
|
10,608,438
|
20,986,587
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
