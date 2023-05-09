Advanced search
KNEAT.COM, INC.

(KSI)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59:59 2023-05-09 pm EDT
2.580 CAD   +3.20%
05:56pKneat Com : March 31, 2023 Financial Statements
PU
05:56pKneat Com : March 31, 2023 MD&A
PU
04:21pKneat Narrows Q1 Net Loss, Revenue Up YOY
MT
Kneat com : March 31, 2023 Financial Statements

05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of

KNEAT.COM, INC.

March 31, 2023

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

kneat.com, inc.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Expressed in Canadian dollars

Assets

Current assets

Cash

Amounts receivable (note 3)

Prepayments

Non-current assets

Amounts receivable (note 3)

Property and equipment (note 4)

Intangible asset (note 5)

Total assets

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 6) Contract liabilities (note 7)

Lease liabilities (note 9)

Non-current liabilites

Contract liabilities (note 7)

Lease liabilities (note 9)

Total liabilities

Equity

Shareholders' equity

Total liabilities and equity

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

$

$

10,608,43812,282,478

12,806,7258,914,980

1,217,401931,856

24,632,56422,129,314

1,845,5981,104,624

7,741,3137,807,042

21,539,10319,364,904

55,758,57850,405,884

5,834,7825,768,054

18,731,81510,617,142

603,604588,472

25,170,20116,973,668

675,657949,224

6,459,1436,503,041

32,305,00124,425,933

23,453,57725,979,951

55,758,57850,405,884

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on May 9th, 2023.

/s/ "Ian Ainsworth"

/s/ "Carol Leaman "

Director

Director

1

kneat.com, inc.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Expressed in Canadian dollars

Three-month period

Three-month period

ended Mar 31, 2023

ended Mar 31, 2022

$

$

Revenue (note 11)

7,964,908

5,199,602

Cost of revenue (note 12)

(2,591,609)

(1,928,815)

Gross profit

5,373,299

3,270,787

Expenses

Research and development (note 12)

(3,863,685)

(2,509,282)

Sales and marketing (note 12)

(2,954,740)

(1,299,871)

General and administrative (note 12)

(1,905,882)

(1,133,235)

Operating loss

(3,351,008)

(1,671,601)

Interest expense

(54,945)

(64,351)

Interest income

1,933

750

Foreign exchange gain/(loss)

938,213

(1,691,058)

Loss before income taxes

(2,465,807)

(3,426,260)

Income tax expense (note 13)

(8,550)

-

Net loss for the period

(2,474,357)

(3,426,260)

Other comprehensive (loss)/ income

Foreign currency translation adjustment to presentation currency

(565,416)

734,433

Comprehensive loss for the period

(3,039,773)

(2,691,827)

Loss per share - basic and diluted (note 17)

(0.03)

(0.04)

Weighted-average number of common shares

77,686,689

77,045,241

outstanding - Basic and diluted

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

kneat.com, inc.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Expressed in Canadian dollars

Balance - December 31, 2021

Net loss for the period

Other comprehensive income for the period

Shares issued pursuant to warrant exercises Warrants expired

Shares issued pursuant to DSU redemption Share-based compensation expense

Balance - March 31, 2022

Balance - December 31, 2022

Net loss for the period

Other comprehensive income for the period

Shares issued pursuant to option exercises (note 10 (a)) Share-based compensation expense (note 10)

Balance, March 31, 2023

Number of

Common

Common

Contributed

Translation

Shares

Shares

Warrants

Surplus

Reserve

(Deficit)

Total

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

76,978,076

77,066,809

200,977

2,846,636

1,250,700

(47,178,277)

34,186,845

-

-

-

-

-

(3,426,260)

(3,426,260)

-

-

-

-

734,433

734,433

-

-

-

-

734,433

(3,426,260)

(2,691,827)

219,566

646,272

(185,182)

-

-

-

461,090

-

15,795

(15,795)

-

-

-

-

152,506

248,447

-

(248,447)

-

-

-

-

-

-

325,604

-

-

325,604

77,350,148

77,977,323

-

2,923,793

1,985,133

(50,604,537)

32,281,712

77,662,911

78,426,153

-

3,446,941

433,322

(56,326,465)

25,979,951

-

-

-

-

-

(2,474,357)

(2,474,357)

-

-

-

-

(565,416)

-

(565,416)

-

-

-

-

(565,416)

(2,474,357)

(3,039,773)

30,000

41,953

-

(17,953)

-

-

24,000

-

-

-

489,399

-

-

489,399

77,692,911

78,468,106

-

3,918,387

(132,094)

(58,800,822)

23,453,577

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

kneat.com, inc.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Expressed in Canadian dollars

Three-month

Three-month

period ended

period ended

March 31 2023

March 31 2022

$

$

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

Charges to loss not involving cash: Depreciation of property and equipment Share-based compensation

Write off of property and equipment Interest expense

Tax expense

Amortization of the intangible asset

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs Foreign exchange (gain)/loss

(Decrease)/ increase in non-current contract liabilities

Net change in non-cash working capital related to operations (note 14)

Net cash provided by operating activities

Financing activities

Payment of principal and interest on the loan payable Proceeds from the exercise of stock options Proceeds from the exercise of warrants Repayment of lease liabilities

Net cash (used)/ provided by financing activities

Investing activities

(2,474,357)

(3,426,260)

203,616

220,588

489,399

325,604

764

370

54,945

64,351

8,550

-

1,564,303

1,061,090

-

2,135

(938,213)

1,691,058

(274,257)

28,121

3,968,242

2,564,000

2,602,992

2,531,057

-

(110,237)

24,000

-

-

461,090

(203,457)

(216,436)

(179,457)

134,417

Additions to the intangible asset

(4,099,009)

(2,664,862)

Additions to property and equipment

(11,294)

(75,286)

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,110,303)

(2,740,148)

Effects of exchange rates on cash

12,728

(501,707)

Decrease in cash during the period

(1,674,040)

(576,381)

Cash, beginning of period

12,282,478

21,562,968

Cash, end of period

10,608,438

20,986,587

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

Disclaimer

Kneat.com Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
