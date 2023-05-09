Kneat com : March 31, 2023 MD&A 05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS Dear Fellow Shareholders, Kneat kicked off 2023 with great energy, ending the first quarter with year-over-year growth of: 113% for annual recurring revenue (ARR) for SaaS, a key indicator of our strategic success;

100% for overall ARR;

and 53% for overall revenue. This acceleration of top-line growth for Kneat comes as the benefits of using the Kneat platform are becoming more well-known, not just throughout the life science industry, but across the teams and divisions within our current large, strategic customers as well. As one quality assurance engineer at a tier-one biopharmaceutical company commented, "A real testament to the success of the Kneat software is when other units, after seeing its capability, request to have their key processes configured on the application. Expansion to other departments and processes is ongoing." That our SaaS offering is leading our growth is exciting for a couple of reasons. First, it means that more users are getting value from the capabilities of the Kneat platform; and second, the hypergrowth of SaaS revenue enables Kneat as a company to grow more efficiently, given the higher gross margins associated with SaaS. Our gross margins expanded to 67%, a 400-basis point increase from the first quarter of 2022. This progress is foundational to customer success, profitability improvement, as will be our ability to leverage our 2022 investments that added talent to our sales and marketing and research and development teams. While we do not expect to hire as many new professionals as we did last year, we will continue to add some key talent in 2023 to round out strategic functions. Of course, it's not just the people on our own payroll that contribute to Kneat's success. Our community of partners and service providers is growing and reached 76 by the end of March. These partners are taking on more services to support our customers and are bringing new customers onto the Kneat platform as well. In fact, one of the large strategic customers that we won in the quarter was introduced to Kneat through a large global consulting partner. As the pharmaceutical ecosystem strives to harness the efficiencies and quality that come from digitization and automation, Kneat is surfacing throughout the value chain. As one director of quality at a leading molecular diagnostics company stated about Kneat, "The system's ability to help configure a standard with the ease of rapidly implementing/deploying updates for multiple processes has made it a valuable tool for our business." In short, right now is an excellent time to be a part of Kneat, as a customer, a team member, a partner or a shareholder. We are pleased to have you with us on our growth journey and look forward to reporting our continued progress as 2023 unfolds. "Eddie Ryan"

Eddie Ryan, CEO [2] kneat.com, inc. Three-month period ended March 31, 2023 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") provides a review of the performance of kneat.com, inc. ("kneat.com" or the "Company" or "Kneat") and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of kneat.com (the "Financial Statements") for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The information presented in this MD&A is as of May 9, 2023. The reporting currency for kneat.com is the Canadian dollar. All of the financial information presented herein is expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. United States dollars are indicated by the symbol "US$". Euros are indicated by the symbol "€". This MD&A contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risk factors set out in a cautionary note contained herein. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION This MD&A contains "forward-looking information", as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. All statements other than statements which are reporting results, as well as statements of historical fact set forth or incorporated herein by reference, are forward looking information that may involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond kneat.com's ability to control or predict. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "intends", "continues", or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. This forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements and comments regarding: • • • • • • • • • • • • the development plans for the Kneat Gx platform ("Kneat Gx"); the Company's business strategy; the ability of Kneat Gx to demonstrate compliance with life sciences regulations under regulatory audit and inspection; the Company's strategy for protecting its intellectual property; the Company's ability to obtain necessary funding on favorable terms or at all, to fund future expenditures, including product development and capital requirements; the Company's plan and ability to secure additional customers and additional revenues; the ability to scale Kneat Gx within the customers' sites and processes; the risk of competitors entering the market; the Company's ability to hire and retain skilled staff; the estimate of the market size and market potential for Kneat Gx; the use of Kneat Gx within the customers' sites and processes; and the impact of the adoption of new accounting standards. Although the Company believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, unexpected changes in business and economic conditions, including the global financial and capital markets, rising inflation, and rising interest rates; the Company's inability to continually develop technologically advanced products; the inability of the Company's products and services to gain market acceptance; the Company's failure to protect its intellectual property; unauthorized disclosures and breaches of security data; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; changes in operating revenues and costs; political or economic instability, either globally or in the countries in which the [3] Company operates, including impacts from Russia's invasion of Ukraine; competitive factors; availability of external financing at reasonable rates or at all; impacts from the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the other factors discussed in this MD&A under the heading Risk Factors. Many of these factors are beyond kneat.com's ability to control or predict. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect kneat.com. kneat.com may note additional factors elsewhere in this MD&A. All forward-looking statements and information speak only as of the date made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to kneat.com, or persons acting on kneat.com's behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty therein. kneat.com disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by securities legislation. COMPANY OVERVIEW kneat.com, inc., (the "Company" or "kneat.com" or "Kneat" has its head office at Hawthorn House, Plassey Business Campus, Castletroy, Limerick, Ireland. The registered office of kneat.com is located at Suite 2001, 1969 Upper Water Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, B3J 3R7. Operational overview Kneat designs, develops and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments. The Company's current product is Kneat Gx, a configurable, off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing primarily within the life sciences industry (i.e. biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing). Complete and comprehensively documented validation of processes, products, equipment and software is a significant and costly regulatory requirement in this industry. Kneat Gx provides a compliant digital solution that enables companies in the life sciences industry to become efficient and compliant with an automated process that has traditionally been manual, inefficient and paper-based. Every manufacturing process, piece of equipment and computer system involved in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device products must be validated in accordance with current Good Manufacturing Practice ("cGMP") regulations. Validation necessitates extensive signed and time-stamped documentary evidence that all aspects of these systems are designed and tested, to ensure that they will repeatedly produce products to the approved specifications. This documentation is subject to audit by global regulatory authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. Traditionally, validation testing has been a manual, paper-intensive activity whereby test documents have to be developed, printed, approved, executed, post approved, filed and ready for regulatory audit in the future. In many companies in the life sciences industry much of this is still done on paper using wet ink to record test results, apply proof of signature and date stamp. This process can leave life sciences companies susceptible to production delays, high costs associated with data and document management, and at risk of non-compliance.Non-compliance can lead to regulatory recalls, threats to patient safety and delays to market. In addition, non-compliance may result in significant penalties, remediation costs, lost revenues and loss of trust in a Company's brand. The solution that Kneat Gx provides has taken a dedicated professional team of industry specialists years of research and development. Kneat's customers cite Kneat Gx's innovation, ease of use, its central and dynamic data management, its configurability (without coding knowledge), and its electronic records and signatures capabilities as the key differentiators that set it apart in the market. In addition, we believe that kneat.com's services and support teams are considered best in class by its customers. Kneat possesses a top tier quality management system ("QMS") and is certified to ISO 9001:2015. Kneat also possesses an information security management system ("ISMS") and is accredited to ISO 27001:2017. In addition, it adheres to all applicable life sciences regulations such as all current cGMPs, GAMP5, EU Annex 11, FDA CFR Title 21 Part 11 governing Electronic Records and Electronic Signatures. Adhering to these regulations and guidelines is a mandatory requirement in order to supply to this highly regulated industry. Potential customers often perform extensive audits to verify compliance prior to purchasing the Company's software and services. [4] The Company's focus is to service the facilities, equipment and computer systems ("CSV") validation market initially within the global life sciences industry. Kneat initially targeted large tier one companies in the life sciences industry primarily in the United States and Europe and is now also targeting medium and smaller companies in the life sciences industry. The Company believes this market has significant potential for a digital solution due to a number of factors, including increased compliance standards required by regulators globally and the ongoing campaign by manufacturers to reduce costs and increase control while maintaining data integrity to a high standard. Additionally, competing in today's era of rapid innovation that digitization has enabled, requires companies to modernize the processes that enable them to bring these innovations to market at scale, with speed, and in a trusted way. Using Kneat's current customer penetration rates, the estimated number of manufacturing sites globally, current list prices and other assumptions, Kneat estimates that the potential market size for Kneat Gx for Validation process-digitalisation within the life science industry is in excess of US $600 million in annual recurring revenues. As the Company continues to enhance the Kneat Gx platform through added functionality, management expects the potential market for the platform to increase significantly. kneat.com's contracts with customers are typically three years in length plus renewal terms and include license subscriptions (Software as a Service ("SaaS")) or legacy on-premise upfront licenses plus maintenance fees and professional service fees. Kneat.com only sells SaaS licenses to new customers but it still retains a few legacy on- premise customers. It expects these remaining few on-premise customers to have switched to SaaS within the next 12 months. Once a new contract is signed, the deployment phase commences and typically takes four to six months for the new customer to go-live on the platform. However, the length of the deployment project will be specific to each customer's requirements. Some fees related to deployment and licenses may be collected up front, however Kneat's revenue recognition criteria is such that revenue is only recognized on completion of the deployment phase when control of these licenses and services are transferred to the customer. This results in a typical time lag of four to six months from the date of a new customer announcement to the date of initial revenue recognition. Kneat.com provides professional services to assist customers with the deployment of Kneat Gx, scaling the system to new processes and locations, and training users. The Company also has a strategy to work with partner companies with a view to enabling those partners to provide these professional services to Kneat customers. The Kneat Partner Program is a network of professional service providers, consultants, agencies, associations, companies, and technology firms that provide their clients with additional value by leveraging Kneat Gx. The program creates mutually beneficial partnerships that increase the availability and quality of Kneat related services and products. Currently, Kneat has relationships with 76 partner and service providers. Partners fall into different categories, from service providers requiring lower levels of support from Kneat to strategic partners involving a deeper and broader relationship requiring greater support from Kneat. Generally new customer contracts start with licenses for one process at one site with the ability to use the same contract to purchase additional licenses at the customer's request. Kneat's goal for each customer is to see them scale across various sites and processes through its "land and expand" strategy over a number of years. This is also the customer's intent when they first purchase Kneat Gx, as Kneat Gx is being purchased as a corporate-wide solution. The potential expansion within Kneat's existing customer base represents a revenue opportunity and continues to be a focus for the sales and support teams. The ease with which a customer can increase the number of users, sites and regulated processes once deployed has been a benefit that a number of customers have experienced within their global operations. BUSINESS OBJECTIVES Kneat plans to use its financial resources for the following key business objectives: accelerate new customer acquisition across all tiers

accelerate license expansion (Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR 1 within our existing customer base

within our existing customer base add new features and functionality to Kneat Gx to enable shorter sales cycles, faster customer onboarding 1 Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") is a supplementary financial measure. See 'Supplementary Financial Measures' section of this MD&A for additional information. [5] Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Kneat.com Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:44 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about KNEAT.COM, INC. 05:56p Kneat Com : March 31, 2023 Financial Statements PU 05:56p Kneat Com : March 31, 2023 MD&A PU 04:21p Kneat Narrows Q1 Net Loss, Revenue Up YOY MT 04:07p Kneat Announces Record Revenue for First Quarter 2023 AQ 04:06p Kneat Brief: First-quarter 2023 total revenue reaches $8.0 million, an incre.. MT 05/03 Kneat to Announce 2023 First-Quarter Financial Results May 9, 2023 AQ 04/24 Kneat.com Reaches Agreement to Provide Services to a Large Contract Manufacturing Compa.. MT 04/24 Kneat Brief: No Financial Details Given MT 04/24 Kneat Brief: Adds Agreement is effective immediately, does not expire, and a.. MT 04/24 Kneat Brief: Says Large Life Science Developer and Manufacturer to Digitize .. MT Analyst Recommendations on KNEAT.COM, INC. 2022 Kneat.com Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel GMP on Growth Expectations; Price Target Kept.. MT

Financials CAD USD Sales 2023 34,4 M 25,7 M 25,7 M Net income 2023 -9,97 M -7,44 M -7,44 M Net Debt 2023 4,10 M 3,06 M 3,06 M P/E ratio 2023 -18,4x Yield 2023 - Capitalization 194 M 145 M 145 M EV / Sales 2023 5,77x EV / Sales 2024 4,19x Nbr of Employees 261 Free-Float 73,2% Chart KNEAT.COM, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KNEAT.COM, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 6 Last Close Price 2,58 CAD Average target price 4,19 CAD Spread / Average Target 62,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Edmund Ryan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Hugh Kavanagh Chief Financial Officer Ian Ainsworth Chairman Brian Ahearne Chief Information Officer Keith Holmes Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) KNEAT.COM, INC. -6.37% 145 ORACLE CORPORATION 18.63% 261 314 SAP SE 27.61% 158 170 SERVICENOW, INC. 13.06% 89 440 CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. 24.73% 41 834 HUBSPOT, INC. 53.64% 22 084