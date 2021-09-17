Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Kneat.com, inc.
  News
  Summary
    KSI   CA4988241010

KNEAT.COM, INC.

(KSI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 09/17 10:47:57 am
4.15 CAD   -4.16%
11:42aKNEAT COM : to Attend ManuPharma Connect 2021
PU
11:42aKNEAT COM : to Exhibit at The 2021 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo USA
PU
11:42aKNEAT COM : Set to Take Part at IVT Validation Week USA
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

kneat com : Set to Take Part at IVT Validation Week USA

09/17/2021 | 11:42am EDT
IVT Validation Week USA

The 2021 IVT Validation Week USA takes place in Philadelphia from October 19th-28th.

IVT Validation Week USA 2021 will be delivered as a Hybrid Event. The event is to be delivered in person from the 19th-21st of October, and virtually from 26th-28th of October. This event will focus on proven strategies for achieving regulatory compliance, ensuring quality, and leveraging advanced tools and technologies. IVT Validation Week USA is the gold-standard event for validation and quality professionals across the life sciences, providing critical information on new regulations, industry best practices, and technological advancements. This event brings together highly recognized experts for benchmarking and knowledge on the most critical topics in process validation, computer system validation, cleaning validation, equipment qualification, data integrity, and more. We look forward to seeing you there!

Disclaimer

Kneat.com Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 15:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13,0 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net income 2021 -9,29 M -7,34 M -7,34 M
Net cash 2021 18,6 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -36,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 331 M 261 M 262 M
EV / Sales 2021 24,1x
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart KNEAT.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
kneat.com, inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNEAT.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,33 CAD
Average target price 4,67 CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edmund Ryan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hugh Kavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Ian Ainsworth Chairman
Brian Ahearne Chief Information Officer
Keith Holmes Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNEAT.COM, INC.53.55%261
ORACLE CORPORATION35.62%238 906
SAP SE14.25%169 998
INTUIT INC.50.61%156 449
SERVICENOW, INC.19.24%130 046
DOCUSIGN, INC.24.65%54 511