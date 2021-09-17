kneat com : Set to Take Part at IVT Validation Week USA

The 2021 IVT Validation Week USA takes place in Philadelphia from October 19th-28th.

IVT Validation Week USA 2021 will be delivered as a Hybrid Event. The event is to be delivered in person from the 19th-21st of October, and virtually from 26th-28th of October. This event will focus on proven strategies for achieving regulatory compliance, ensuring quality, and leveraging advanced tools and technologies. IVT Validation Week USA is the gold-standard event for validation and quality professionals across the life sciences, providing critical information on new regulations, industry best practices, and technological advancements. This event brings together highly recognized experts for benchmarking and knowledge on the most critical topics in process validation, computer system validation, cleaning validation, equipment qualification, data integrity, and more. We look forward to seeing you there!