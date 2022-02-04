kneat com : Sponsors European Biomanufacturing Summit

The European Biomanufacturing Summit takes place virtually from 8th-10th February 2022.

The themes for the event include leadership strategies, manufacturing & technology, quality & compliance, and supply chain & logistics. Event features such as live-streamed sessions, a virtual exhibit hall, digital chat rooms, and curated 1-2-1 meetings enable Generis to offer the same caliber of executive experience in a virtual setting. Kneat Solutions is delighted to be an official sponsor of this event, come visit us and chat with our validation experts. We look forward to seeing you there!