Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Kneat.com, inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSI   CA4988241010

KNEAT.COM, INC.

(KSI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/04 12:57:07 pm
2.91 CAD   +1.75%
01/31Kneat Announces Changes to Board of Directors
AQ
01/31kneat.com, inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
01/20Kneat.com Signs Pact with Consumer Packaged Goods Company
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

kneat com : Sponsors European Biomanufacturing Summit

02/04/2022 | 12:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
European Biomanufacturing Summit

The European Biomanufacturing Summit takes place virtually from 8th-10th February 2022.

The themes for the event include leadership strategies, manufacturing & technology, quality & compliance, and supply chain & logistics. Event features such as live-streamed sessions, a virtual exhibit hall, digital chat rooms, and curated 1-2-1 meetings enable Generis to offer the same caliber of executive experience in a virtual setting. Kneat Solutions is delighted to be an official sponsor of this event, come visit us and chat with our validation experts. We look forward to seeing you there!

Disclaimer

Kneat.com Inc. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 17:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KNEAT.COM, INC.
01/31Kneat Announces Changes to Board of Directors
AQ
01/31kneat.com, inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
01/20Kneat.com Signs Pact with Consumer Packaged Goods Company
MT
01/20Leading Consumer Packaged Goods Company Selects Kneat's SaaS Platform, Driving Expansio..
AQ
01/20kneat.com, inc. Signs Four-Year Master Services Agreement
CI
01/12KNEAT COM : to Feature at The 2022 International QA Conference
PU
01/12KNEAT COM : to Exhibit at The 2022 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo
PU
01/12KNEAT COM : to Attend The ISPE CaSA 2022 Life Sciences Technology Conference
PU
2021Kneat Says Top Ten Global Healthcare Leader Chooses Its Enterprise Validation Solution
MT
2021Top Ten Global Healthcare Leader Selects Kneat as Its Enterprise Validation Platform
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13,7 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net income 2021 -10,6 M -8,40 M -8,40 M
Net cash 2021 15,5 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 220 M 174 M 174 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales 2022 8,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart KNEAT.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
kneat.com, inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNEAT.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,86 CAD
Average target price 5,23 CAD
Spread / Average Target 83,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edmund Ryan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hugh Kavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Ian Ainsworth Chairman
Brian Ahearne Chief Information Officer
Keith Holmes Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNEAT.COM, INC.-27.78%174
ORACLE CORPORATION-6.04%218 816
SAP SE-12.65%147 144
SERVICENOW, INC.-13.60%111 606
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-10.22%35 253
DOCUSIGN, INC.-25.00%22 605