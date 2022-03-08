Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Kneat.com, inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSI   CA4988241010

KNEAT.COM, INC.

(KSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

kneat com : to Attend KENX Validation University

03/08/2022 | 06:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
KENX Validation University

The KENX Validation University takes place in San Diego from 28th-30th March 2022.

Join KENX for hands-on training for engineering, quality, C&Q, and validation professionals within the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and related industries. Participants can create their own experience by choosing from over 55 tutorials and benefit from the wealth of knowledge and useful material KENX's faculty exchanges. Whether you're in QA, validation, or engineering; a novice or advanced professional; or, attending in-person or online, this is your chance to network with over 200 like-minded colleagues in the FDA-regulated environment. Kneat Solutions is excited to be attending this event, come visit us and chat with our validation experts. We look forward to seeing you there!

Disclaimer

Kneat.com Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 11:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KNEAT.COM, INC.
06:33aKNEAT COM : to Attend KENX Validation University
PU
03/04Kneat.com Says to Create Up to 100 More Jobs at new Office in Ireland
MT
03/04Ireland's Third Fastest Growing Technology Company to Announce up to 100 New Jobs at Op..
AQ
03/04Kneat.com, inc. Announces Opening of New Green Sustainable LEED GOLD Standard Office at..
CI
03/01KNEAT COM : to Exhibit at the ISPE San Francisco Vendor Night Exhibit Show
PU
02/28KNEAT COM : Management Information Circular - 2021
PU
02/28KNEAT COM : Notice of Change of Status
PU
02/28KNEAT COM : Q3 md&a - 2021
PU
02/28KNEAT COM : Q3 Financial Statements - 2021
PU
02/28KNEAT COM : Notice of Change of Auditor
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 23,7 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net income 2022 -9,13 M -7,15 M -7,15 M
Net cash 2022 6,34 M 4,96 M 4,96 M
P/E ratio 2022 -17,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 183 M 143 M 143 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,48x
EV / Sales 2023 5,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart KNEAT.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
kneat.com, inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNEAT.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,38 CAD
Average target price 4,72 CAD
Spread / Average Target 98,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edmund Ryan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hugh Kavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Ian Ainsworth Chairman
Brian Ahearne Chief Information Officer
Keith Holmes Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNEAT.COM, INC.-39.90%143
ORACLE CORPORATION-14.78%198 468
SAP SE-22.12%123 990
SERVICENOW INC.-19.95%103 924
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-10.68%34 791
HUBSPOT, INC.-37.39%19 632