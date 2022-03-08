kneat com : to Attend KENX Validation University

The KENX Validation University takes place in San Diego from 28th-30th March 2022.

Join KENX for hands-on training for engineering, quality, C&Q, and validation professionals within the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and related industries. Participants can create their own experience by choosing from over 55 tutorials and benefit from the wealth of knowledge and useful material KENX's faculty exchanges. Whether you're in QA, validation, or engineering; a novice or advanced professional; or, attending in-person or online, this is your chance to network with over 200 like-minded colleagues in the FDA-regulated environment. Kneat Solutions is excited to be attending this event, come visit us and chat with our validation experts. We look forward to seeing you there!