kneat com : to Attend ManuPharma Connect 2021

ManuPharma Connect 2021
ManuPharma Connect 2021 will be delivered virtually from November 2nd-3rd.
ManuPharma Connect enables you to have the most productive learning and networking experience possible by only inviting senior-level pharma and biotech decision-makers to attend the event. The mix of high-level strategic case studies and interactive discussions focused on your biggest pharma manufacturing priorities- means you can benchmark your strategy and technology roadmaps with your SVP/VP/Director pharma peers and stay ahead of the curve. You can benefit from all of this over 2 live and interactive days at ManuPharma Connect, ensuring you get the best ROI on your valuable time. We look forward to seeing you there!
Disclaimer
Kneat.com Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 15:41:03 UTC.