kneat com : to Attend The 2021 PDA Quality And Regulations Conference

The 2021 PDA Quality and Regulations Conference takes place online on October 19th-20th.

One of the most closely regulated activities in the industry is the manufacturing of drugs, drug products, and combination products. A variety of guidelines and regulations issued and updated regularly by national and international authorities define and determine the core of Good Manufacturing Practice. These have direct implications for the development, manufacturing, and reliable distribution of pharmaceutical products in regular times and even more so during a pandemic.