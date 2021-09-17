Log in
    KSI   CA4988241010

KNEAT.COM, INC.

(KSI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 09/17 10:47:57 am
4.15 CAD   -4.16%
11:42aKNEAT COM : to Attend ManuPharma Connect 2021
PU
11:42aKNEAT COM : to Exhibit at The 2021 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo USA
PU
11:42aKNEAT COM : Set to Take Part at IVT Validation Week USA
PU
kneat com : to Exhibit at The 2021 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo USA

09/17/2021 | 11:42am EDT
2021 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo USA

The 2021 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo USA takes place in Boston on 31st October-3rd November.

The 2021 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo will feature a revitalized focus on excellence, modernization, and harmonization in pharmaceutical science and manufacturing across the globe, offering pharma professionals the opportunity to engage in industry-critical conversations. This signature event draws pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical professionals at all levels of the industry from emerging leaders to the most senior executives in drug manufacturing, supply chain, devices & equipment, services, and global regulatory agencies. Kneat Solutions is excited to exhibit at this exciting event, come visit us and chat with our validation experts. We look forward to seeing you there!

Disclaimer

Kneat.com Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 15:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13,0 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net income 2021 -9,29 M -7,34 M -7,34 M
Net cash 2021 18,6 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -36,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 331 M 261 M 262 M
EV / Sales 2021 24,1x
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart KNEAT.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
kneat.com, inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNEAT.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,33 CAD
Average target price 4,67 CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edmund Ryan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hugh Kavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Ian Ainsworth Chairman
Brian Ahearne Chief Information Officer
Keith Holmes Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNEAT.COM, INC.53.55%261
ORACLE CORPORATION35.62%238 906
SAP SE14.25%169 998
INTUIT INC.50.61%156 449
SERVICENOW, INC.19.24%130 046
DOCUSIGN, INC.24.65%54 511