kneat com : to Exhibit at The 2021 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo USA

The 2021 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo USA takes place in Boston on 31st October-3rd November.

The 2021 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo will feature a revitalized focus on excellence, modernization, and harmonization in pharmaceutical science and manufacturing across the globe, offering pharma professionals the opportunity to engage in industry-critical conversations. This signature event draws pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical professionals at all levels of the industry from emerging leaders to the most senior executives in drug manufacturing, supply chain, devices & equipment, services, and global regulatory agencies. Kneat Solutions is excited to exhibit at this exciting event, come visit us and chat with our validation experts. We look forward to seeing you there!