kneat com : to Feature at KENX Biopharmaceutical University

KENX Biopharmaceutical University takes place in San Diego from 6th-8th June 2022.

More than ever before, the past 24 months have outlined the need for rapid, scalable, and cost-effective vaccine, diagnostic, and therapeutic development. It also showcased the importance of flexibility and the need for the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry to adapt to changing market demands. Hear from industry experts in biopharma manufacturing with their personal case studies and use-case stories. Understand how Smart Manufacturing is taking over the Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry. Examine the role AI, Machine Learning, Data Analytics will continue to change the Biopharma Manufacturing process, and much more. Kneat Solutions is excited to be exhibiting at this event, come visit us and chat with our validation experts! We look forward to seeing you there.