  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Kneat.com, inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSI   CA4988241010

KNEAT.COM, INC.

(KSI)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03/22 10:00:59 am
2.49 CAD   +3.32%
11:22aKNEAT COM : to Feature at KENX Biopharmaceutical University
PU
08:42aKNEAT COM : to Exhibit at INTERPHEX 2022
PU
08:42aKNEAT COM : to Exhibit at IVT Computer Systems Validation & Software Assurance Week
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

kneat com : to Feature at KENX Biopharmaceutical University

03/09/2022 | 11:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
KENX Biopharmaceutical University

KENX Biopharmaceutical University takes place in San Diego from 6th-8th June 2022.

More than ever before, the past 24 months have outlined the need for rapid, scalable, and cost-effective vaccine, diagnostic, and therapeutic development. It also showcased the importance of flexibility and the need for the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry to adapt to changing market demands. Hear from industry experts in biopharma manufacturing with their personal case studies and use-case stories. Understand how Smart Manufacturing is taking over the Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry. Examine the role AI, Machine Learning, Data Analytics will continue to change the Biopharma Manufacturing process, and much more. Kneat Solutions is excited to be exhibiting at this event, come visit us and chat with our validation experts! We look forward to seeing you there.

Disclaimer

Kneat.com Inc. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 16:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 23,7 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net income 2022 -9,13 M -7,08 M -7,08 M
Net cash 2022 6,34 M 4,91 M 4,91 M
P/E ratio 2022 -17,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 186 M 144 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,57x
EV / Sales 2023 5,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart KNEAT.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
kneat.com, inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNEAT.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,41 CAD
Average target price 4,72 CAD
Spread / Average Target 95,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edmund Ryan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hugh Kavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Ian Ainsworth Chairman
Brian Ahearne Chief Information Officer
Keith Holmes Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNEAT.COM, INC.-39.14%144
ORACLE CORPORATION-15.92%195 824
SAP SE-22.83%123 203
SERVICENOW INC.-20.17%103 640
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-12.52%33 730
HUBSPOT, INC.-37.08%19 728