    KNM   AU000000KNM0

KNEOMEDIA LIMITED

(KNM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/21 12:10:21 am
0.018 AUD   -7.69%
01:02aKNEOMEDIA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - KNM
PU
12:52aKNEOMEDIA : Application for quotation of securities - KNM
PU
01/17KNEOMEDIA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - KNM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KNeoMedia : Application for quotation of securities - KNM

01/21/2022 | 12:52am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

KNEOMEDIA LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday January 21, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

KNM

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,785,714

21/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

KNEOMEDIA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

009221783

1.3

ASX issuer code

KNM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

21/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

KNMAN : CONV NOTES MATURING 31-MAY-22

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

KNM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

21/1/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

21/1/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

21/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details



Number of +securities to be quoted

1,785,714

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The shares are issued upon conversion of Convertible Notes.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.014000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

n/a

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KNeoMedia Limited published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 05:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
