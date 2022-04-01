KNeoMedia : Application for quotation of securities - KNM

Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

KNEOMEDIA LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 01, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description Issue date KNM ORDINARY FULLY PAID 1,671,123 01/04/2022 be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity KNEOMEDIA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code KNM

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 1/4/2022

Registration number 41009221783

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

KNMAN : CONV NOTES MATURING 31-MAY-22

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

KNM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options The first date the options were The last date the options were that were exercised or other exercised or other +convertible exercised or other +convertible +convertible securities that were securities were converted securities were converted converted 1/4/2022 1/4/2022 1

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 1/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,671,123

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The securities are issued on conversion of Convertible Notes

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.014960

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

An Appendix 3B was issued on 3 November 2021 in relation to the issue of Convertible Notes and the issue of underlying securities. The terms of the securities, including the attaching options, were set out in the AGM Notice of Meeting at https://www.kneomedia.com/pdf/2285618.pdf

Application for quotation of +securities

