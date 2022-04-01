KNeoMedia : Application for quotation of securities - KNM

Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary
Entity name
KNEOMEDIA LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday April 01, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
|
Number of +securities to
|
code
|
Security description
|
Issue date
|
KNM
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
1,671,123
|
01/04/2022
be quoted
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity KNEOMEDIA LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code KNM
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 1/4/2022
Registration number 41009221783
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
KNMAN : CONV NOTES MATURING 31-MAY-22
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
KNM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
Please state the number of options
|
The first date the options were
|
The last date the options were
|
that were exercised or other
|
exercised or other +convertible
|
exercised or other +convertible
|
+convertible securities that were
|
securities were converted
|
securities were converted
|
converted
|
1/4/2022
|
1/4/2022
|
1
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Issue date 1/4/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
1,671,123
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The securities are issued on conversion of Convertible Notes
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.014960
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
An Appendix 3B was issued on 3 November 2021 in relation to the issue of Convertible Notes and the issue of underlying securities. The terms of the securities, including the attaching options, were set out in the AGM Notice of Meeting at https://www.kneomedia.com/pdf/2285618.pdf
Application for quotation of +securities
