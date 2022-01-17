KNeoMedia : Notification regarding unquoted securities - KNM

Additional +securities in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

KNMAL : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

17/1/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

N/A

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

An Appendix 3B was issued on 3 November 2021 in relation to the issue of Convertible Notes, and the issue of underlying securities. The terms of the securities, including the attaching options, were set out in the AGM Notice of Meeting at https:/ /www.kneomedia.com/pdf/2285618.pdf