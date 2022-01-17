KNeoMedia : Notification regarding unquoted securities - KNM

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
KNEOMEDIA LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday January 17, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
KNMAL
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX
2,725,290
17/01/2022
VARIOUS PRICES
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
KNEOMEDIA LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
41009221783
1.3
ASX issuer code
KNM
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
17/1/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other
Please specify
Issue of free attaching options following conversion of Convertible Note into shares.
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities in an existing class
ASX +security code and description
KNMAL : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
17/1/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
N/A
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
An Appendix 3B was issued on 3 November 2021 in relation to the issue of Convertible Notes, and the issue of underlying securities. The terms of the securities, including the attaching options, were set out in the AGM Notice of Meeting at https:/ /www.kneomedia.com/pdf/2285618.pdf
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
2,725,290
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The securities are issued as free attaching options under the Convertible Note agreements.
Purpose of the issue
Other
Additional Details
The options are exercisable at A$0.025 and expire on 31 December 2023.
