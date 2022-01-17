Log in
    KNM   AU000000KNM0

KNEOMEDIA LIMITED

(KNM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/17 12:10:29 am
0.018 AUD   --.--%
12:35aKNEOMEDIA : Application for quotation of securities - KNM
PU
2021KNEOMEDIA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - KNM
PU
2021KNEOMEDIA : Application for quotation of securities - KNM
PU
KNeoMedia : Notification regarding unquoted securities - KNM

01/17/2022 | 12:55am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

KNEOMEDIA LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday January 17, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

KNMAL

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX

2,725,290

17/01/2022

VARIOUS PRICES

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

KNEOMEDIA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

41009221783

1.3

ASX issuer code

KNM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Issue of free attaching options following conversion of Convertible Note into shares.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

KNMAL : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

17/1/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

N/A

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

An Appendix 3B was issued on 3 November 2021 in relation to the issue of Convertible Notes, and the issue of underlying securities. The terms of the securities, including the attaching options, were set out in the AGM Notice of Meeting at https:/ /www.kneomedia.com/pdf/2285618.pdf

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities

2,725,290

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The securities are issued as free attaching options under the Convertible Note agreements.

Purpose of the issue

Other

Additional Details

The options are exercisable at A$0.025 and expire on 31 December 2023.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KNeoMedia Limited published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 05:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
