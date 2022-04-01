KNeoMedia : Notification regarding unquoted securities - KNM

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name KNEOMEDIA LIMITED

Date of this announcement Friday April 01, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be

code Security description issued/transferred Issue date KNMAL OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX 835,562 01/04/2022 VARIOUS PRICES

1.1 Name of entity KNEOMEDIA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code KNM

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 1/4/2022

Registration number 41009221783

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Please specify

The issue of free attaching options on conversion of Convertible Notes.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

KNMAL : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 1/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

The issue of free attaching options on conversion of Convertible Notes.

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

An Appendix 3B was issued on 3 November 2021 in relation to the issue of Convertible Notes and the issue of underlying securities. The terms of the securities, including the attaching options, were set out in the AGM Notice of Meeting at https://www.kneomedia.com/pdf/2285618.pdf

Issue details

Number of +securities

835,562

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The issue of free attaching options on conversion of Convertible Notes.

Purpose of the issue

Other

Additional Details

The options are exercisable at $0.025 and expire on 31 December 2023.

