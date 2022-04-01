Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. KNeoMedia Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNM   AU000000KNM0

KNEOMEDIA LIMITED

(KNM)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/31 10:36:04 pm EDT
0.024 AUD   +4.35%
01:33aKNEOMEDIA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - KNM
PU
01:33aKNEOMEDIA : Application for quotation of securities - KNM
PU
03/18KNEOMEDIA : Application for quotation of securities - KNM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KNeoMedia : Notification regarding unquoted securities - KNM

04/01/2022 | 01:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name KNEOMEDIA LIMITED

Date of this announcement Friday April 01, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

KNMAL

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX

835,562

01/04/2022

VARIOUS PRICES

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity KNEOMEDIA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code KNM

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 1/4/2022

Registration number 41009221783

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

For personal use only

Please specify

The issue of free attaching options on conversion of Convertible Notes.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

KNMAL : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 1/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

The issue of free attaching options on conversion of Convertible Notes.

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

An Appendix 3B was issued on 3 November 2021 in relation to the issue of Convertible Notes and the issue of underlying securities. The terms of the securities, including the attaching options, were set out in the AGM Notice of Meeting at https://www.kneomedia.com/pdf/2285618.pdf

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

835,562

For personal use only

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The issue of free attaching options on conversion of Convertible Notes.

Purpose of the issue

Other

Additional Details

The options are exercisable at $0.025 and expire on 31 December 2023.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KNeoMedia Limited published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KNEOMEDIA LIMITED
01:33aKNEOMEDIA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - KNM
PU
01:33aKNEOMEDIA : Application for quotation of securities - KNM
PU
03/18KNEOMEDIA : Application for quotation of securities - KNM
PU
03/18KNEOMEDIA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - KNM
PU
03/11KNEOMEDIA : Application for quotation of securities - KNM
PU
03/11KNEOMEDIA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - KNM
PU
03/04KNEOMEDIA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - KNM
PU
03/04KNEOMEDIA : Application for quotation of securities - KNM
PU
03/01KNEOMEDIA : Application for quotation of securities - KNM
PU
02/24KNeoMedia Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,23 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
Net income 2021 -2,80 M -2,10 M -2,10 M
Net cash 2021 0,01 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,9 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 76,9x
EV / Sales 2021 21,1x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart KNEOMEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
KNeoMedia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Kellett Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Damian O'Sullivan Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Hixon Bennett Non-Executive Director
Franklin B. Lieberman Executive Director
Eryl Baron Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNEOMEDIA LIMITED35.29%23
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-8.33%2 352 966
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-22.94%76 715
SEA LIMITED-46.45%69 366
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-14.52%67 248
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.56%50 919