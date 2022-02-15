KNH : Announcement about resignation of KNH's Independent Director.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/02/15 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): Independent director. 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Independent director / Chang, Chwen-Ming. 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Independent director of KNH, and professor of department of business administration, CJCU. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: KNH will make a new announcement after by-election. 6.Resume of the new position holder: KNH will make a new announcement after by-election. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): Resignation. 8.Reason for the change: Personal career planning. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: KNH will make a new announcement after by-election. 10.Original term (from __________ to __________): 2020/06/11~2023/06/10 11.Effective date of the new appointment: KNH will make a new announcement after by-election. 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: 1/9 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: 1/3 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: Not applicable. 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"): No. 16.Any other matters that need to be specified: KNH received the resignation letter on Feburary 15, 2022, and the effective date of resignation will be March 31, 2022. KNH will by-elect the new independent director on 2022 Annual General Shareholders'Meeting.