KNH : Announcement about resignation of KNH's Independent Director.
02/15/2022 | 03:37am EST
Provided by: KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/15
Time of announcement
16:24:10
Subject
Announcement about resignation of KNH's
Independent Director.
Date of events
2022/02/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/02/15
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor): Independent director.
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Independent director / Chang, Chwen-Ming.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Independent director of KNH, and professor of department of business
administration, CJCU.
5.Title and name of the new position holder: KNH will make
a new announcement after by-election.
6.Resume of the new position holder: KNH will make
a new announcement after by-election.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): Resignation.
8.Reason for the change: Personal career planning.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
KNH will make a new announcement after by-election.
10.Original term (from __________ to __________): 2020/06/11~2023/06/10
11.Effective date of the new appointment: KNH will make a new
announcement after by-election.
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: 1/9
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: 1/3
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: Not applicable.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"): No.
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:
KNH received the resignation letter on Feburary 15, 2022, and the
effective date of resignation will be March 31, 2022. KNH will by-elect
the new independent director on 2022 Annual General Shareholders'Meeting.
KNH – Kang Na Hsiung Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 08:36:07 UTC.