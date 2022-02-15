Log in
    9919   TW0009919001

KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(9919)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

KNH : Announcement about resignation of KNH's Remuneration Committee member and Audit Committee member.

02/15/2022 | 03:37am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/15 Time of announcement 16:25:09
Subject 
 Announcement about resignation of KNH's
Remuneration Committee member and Audit Committee member.
Date of events 2022/02/15 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/02/15
2.Name of the functional committees:
  Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee.
3.Name of the previous position holder: Chang, Chwen-Ming.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
  Independent director of KNH, and professor of department of business
  administration, CJCU.
5.Name of the new position holder: KNH will make
  a new announcement after new appointment.
6.Resume of the new position holder: KNH will make
  a new announcement after new appointment.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): Resignation.
8.Reason for the change: Personal career planning.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):
 (1)Original term of Remuneration Committee :2020/07/01~2023/06/10
 (2)Original term of Audit Committee:2020/06/11~2023/06/10
10.Effective date of the new member:KNH will make
   a new announcement after new appointment.
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
  (1)KNH received the resignation letter on Feburary 15, 2022
     and the effective date of resignation will be March 31, 2022.
  (2)KNH Board of Directors will appoint the new Remuneration Committee
     member within 3 months from the effective date of resignation when
     occurrence.
  (3)KNH will by-elect the new Audit Committee member on 2022 Annual
     General Shareholders'Meeting.

Disclaimer

KNH – Kang Na Hsiung Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 08:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
