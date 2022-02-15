KNH : Announcement about resignation of KNH's Remuneration Committee member and Audit Committee member.
02/15/2022 | 03:37am EST
Provided by: KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/02/15
Time of announcement
16:25:09
Subject
Announcement about resignation of KNH's
Remuneration Committee member and Audit Committee member.
Date of events
2022/02/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/02/15
2.Name of the functional committees:
Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee.
3.Name of the previous position holder: Chang, Chwen-Ming.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Independent director of KNH, and professor of department of business
administration, CJCU.
5.Name of the new position holder: KNH will make
a new announcement after new appointment.
6.Resume of the new position holder: KNH will make
a new announcement after new appointment.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): Resignation.
8.Reason for the change: Personal career planning.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):
(1)Original term of Remuneration Committee :2020/07/01~2023/06/10
(2)Original term of Audit Committee:2020/06/11~2023/06/10
10.Effective date of the new member:KNH will make
a new announcement after new appointment.
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)KNH received the resignation letter on Feburary 15, 2022
and the effective date of resignation will be March 31, 2022.
(2)KNH Board of Directors will appoint the new Remuneration Committee
member within 3 months from the effective date of resignation when
occurrence.
(3)KNH will by-elect the new Audit Committee member on 2022 Annual
General Shareholders'Meeting.
KNH – Kang Na Hsiung Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.