KNH : Announcement about resignation of KNH's Remuneration Committee member and Audit Committee member.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/02/15 2.Name of the functional committees: Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee. 3.Name of the previous position holder: Chang, Chwen-Ming. 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Independent director of KNH, and professor of department of business administration, CJCU. 5.Name of the new position holder: KNH will make a new announcement after new appointment. 6.Resume of the new position holder: KNH will make a new announcement after new appointment. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): Resignation. 8.Reason for the change: Personal career planning. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________): (1)Original term of Remuneration Committee :2020/07/01~2023/06/10 (2)Original term of Audit Committee:2020/06/11~2023/06/10 10.Effective date of the new member:KNH will make a new announcement after new appointment. 11.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)KNH received the resignation letter on Feburary 15, 2022 and the effective date of resignation will be March 31, 2022. (2)KNH Board of Directors will appoint the new Remuneration Committee member within 3 months from the effective date of resignation when occurrence. (3)KNH will by-elect the new Audit Committee member on 2022 Annual General Shareholders'Meeting.