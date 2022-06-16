KNH : Announcement of KNH Sets the Ex-dividend Date and Distribution Date for Cash Dividends of the Year 2021.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/16 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"): Ex-dividend. 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividend NTD 58,608,825 (NTD 0.3 per share). 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/19 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/20 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/21 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/25 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/25 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: Payment date of cash dividend distribution is 2022/08/10.