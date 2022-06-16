KNH : Announcement of KNH Sets the Ex-dividend Date and Distribution Date for Cash Dividends of the Year 2021.
06/16/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Provided by: KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/06/16
Time of announcement
17:05:50
Subject
Announcement of KNH Sets the Ex-dividend Date and
Distribution Date for Cash Dividends of the Year 2021.
Date of events
2022/06/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/16
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"): Ex-dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend NTD 58,608,825 (NTD 0.3 per share).
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/19
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/20
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/21
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/25
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/25
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Payment date of cash dividend distribution is 2022/08/10.
KNH – Kang Na Hsiung Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.