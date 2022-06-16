Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. KNH Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9919   TW0009919001

KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(9919)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-14
20.65 TWD   +1.23%
05:23aKNH : Announcement of KNH Sets the Ex-dividend Date and Distribution Date for Cash Dividends of the Year 2021.
PU
05:23aKNH : Announcement of the New Appointment of KNH's Audit Committee Member.
PU
05:23aKNH : Announcement of the Board of Directors Made a New Appointment of KNH's Remuneration Committee Member.
PU
KNH : Announcement of the Board of Directors Made a New Appointment of KNH's Remuneration Committee Member.

06/16/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/06/16 Time of announcement 17:05:27
Subject 
 Announcement of the Board of Directors Made a
New Appointment of KNH's Remuneration Committee Member.
Date of events 2022/06/16 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/06/16
2.Name of the functional committees: Remuneration Committee.
3.Name of the previous position holder: Chang, Chwen-Ming
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
  Independent director of KNH, and professor of department of business
  administration, CJCU.
5.Name of the new position holder: Ting, Pi-Hui
6.Resume of the new position holder:
  Professor of department of business administration, CJCU,
  and director of Smims Technology Corporation.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): New Appointment.
8.Reason for the change:
  Chang, Chwen-Ming resigned on March 31,2022 because of her personal career
  planning, and the board of directors made a new appointment according to
  the regulations.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________): 2020/07/01~2023/06/10
10.Effective date of the new member: 2022/06/16
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
   The term of office for the newly appointed Remuneration Committee member
   is 2022/06/16~2023/06/10 (expiration date is the same as the 4th
   Remuneration Committee).

Disclaimer

KNH – Kang Na Hsiung Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
