KNH : Announcement of the Board of Directors Made a New Appointment of KNH's Remuneration Committee Member.
06/16/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Provided by: KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/06/16
Time of announcement
17:05:27
Subject
Announcement of the Board of Directors Made a
New Appointment of KNH's Remuneration Committee Member.
Date of events
2022/06/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/06/16
2.Name of the functional committees: Remuneration Committee.
3.Name of the previous position holder: Chang, Chwen-Ming
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Independent director of KNH, and professor of department of business
administration, CJCU.
5.Name of the new position holder: Ting, Pi-Hui
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Professor of department of business administration, CJCU,
and director of Smims Technology Corporation.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): New Appointment.
8.Reason for the change:
Chang, Chwen-Ming resigned on March 31,2022 because of her personal career
planning, and the board of directors made a new appointment according to
the regulations.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________): 2020/07/01~2023/06/10
10.Effective date of the new member: 2022/06/16
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The term of office for the newly appointed Remuneration Committee member
is 2022/06/16~2023/06/10 (expiration date is the same as the 4th
Remuneration Committee).
KNH – Kang Na Hsiung Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.