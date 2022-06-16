KNH : Announcement of the Board of Directors Made a New Appointment of KNH's Remuneration Committee Member.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/06/16 2.Name of the functional committees: Remuneration Committee. 3.Name of the previous position holder: Chang, Chwen-Ming 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Independent director of KNH, and professor of department of business administration, CJCU. 5.Name of the new position holder: Ting, Pi-Hui 6.Resume of the new position holder: Professor of department of business administration, CJCU, and director of Smims Technology Corporation. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): New Appointment. 8.Reason for the change: Chang, Chwen-Ming resigned on March 31,2022 because of her personal career planning, and the board of directors made a new appointment according to the regulations. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________): 2020/07/01~2023/06/10 10.Effective date of the new member: 2022/06/16 11.Any other matters that need to be specified: The term of office for the newly appointed Remuneration Committee member is 2022/06/16~2023/06/10 (expiration date is the same as the 4th Remuneration Committee).