Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. KNH Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9919   TW0009919001

KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(9919)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-14
20.65 TWD   +1.23%
05:23aKNH : Announcement of KNH Sets the Ex-dividend Date and Distribution Date for Cash Dividends of the Year 2021.
PU
05:23aKNH : Announcement of the New Appointment of KNH's Audit Committee Member.
PU
05:23aKNH : Announcement of the Board of Directors Made a New Appointment of KNH's Remuneration Committee Member.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KNH : Announcement of the Resolution of Annual General Meeting to Approve of Lifting of Non-Competition Restrictions for Newly By-Elected Independent Director.

06/16/2022 | 05:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/16 Time of announcement 17:04:37
Subject 
 Announcement of the Resolution of Annual General
Meeting to Approve of Lifting of Non-Competition
Restrictions for Newly By-Elected Independent Director.
Date of events 2022/06/16 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/16
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct: Independent director of Ting, Pi-Hui.
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
  (1)Director of Smims Technology Corporation.
  (2)Representative director of GeoNet Information Inc.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
  During the period of employment as independent directors of the company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
  Votes in favor：126,017,871
  (including 65,980,081 excercised via electronic voting)；
  Votes against：228,657
  (including 228,657 excercised via electronic voting)；
  Votes invalid：0(including 0 excercised via electronic voting)；
  Votes abstained：782,791
  (including 781,770 excercised via electronic voting).
  The votes in favor of the total represented share is 99.20%, and hereby
  was approved as proposed.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below): Not applicable.
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise: Not applicable.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: Not applicable.
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: Not applicable.
10.Impact on the company's finance and business: None.
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:
 Not applicable.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.

Disclaimer

KNH – Kang Na Hsiung Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
05:23aKNH : Announcement of KNH Sets the Ex-dividend Date and Distribution Date for Cash Dividen..
PU
05:23aKNH : Announcement of the New Appointment of KNH's Audit Committee Member.
PU
05:23aKNH : Announcement of the Board of Directors Made a New Appointment of KNH's Remuneration ..
PU
05:23aKNH : Announcement of the Resolution of Annual General Meeting to Approve of Lifting of No..
PU
04:53aKNH : Announcement of Important Resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting o..
PU
05/13KNH Enterprise Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
04/25KNH : To announce KNH is invited to participate in online investor conference hosted by CT..
PU
03/28KNH : Shanghai) Co., Ltd., the subsidiary of KNH, announced to suspend operation for follo..
PU
03/08KNH : Yangzhou) Co., Ltd., the subsidiary of KNH, announced to change of director.
PU
03/08KNH : Shanghai) Co., Ltd., the subsidiary of KNH, announced to change of director.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 028 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2021 98,6 M 3,31 M 3,31 M
Net Debt 2021 2 018 M 67,8 M 67,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,3x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 4 075 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
KNH Enterprise Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hsiu Ling Tai General Manager & Director
Cheng Jung Wu Head-Finance, Deputy GM & Deputy Spokesman
Jung Chi Tai Chairman
Jen Te Huang Independent Director
Te Kuang Chou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.-21.03%137
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-13.72%41 546
UNICHARM CORPORATION-15.86%18 606
ESSITY AB-14.73%17 368
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD.-8.59%5 433
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.95%2 652