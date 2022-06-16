KNH : Announcement of the Resolution of Annual General Meeting to Approve of Lifting of Non-Competition Restrictions for Newly By-Elected Independent Director.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/16 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Independent director of Ting, Pi-Hui. 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: (1)Director of Smims Technology Corporation. (2)Representative director of GeoNet Information Inc. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During the period of employment as independent directors of the company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Votes in favor：126,017,871 (including 65,980,081 excercised via electronic voting)； Votes against：228,657 (including 228,657 excercised via electronic voting)； Votes invalid：0(including 0 excercised via electronic voting)； Votes abstained：782,791 (including 781,770 excercised via electronic voting). The votes in favor of the total represented share is 99.20%, and hereby was approved as proposed. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): Not applicable. 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: Not applicable. 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: Not applicable. 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: Not applicable. 10.Impact on the company's finance and business: None. 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio: Not applicable. 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.