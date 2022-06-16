KNH : Announcement of the Resolution of Annual General Meeting to Approve of Lifting of Non-Competition Restrictions for Newly By-Elected Independent Director.
06/16/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Provided by: KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/16
Time of announcement
17:04:37
Subject
Announcement of the Resolution of Annual General
Meeting to Approve of Lifting of Non-Competition
Restrictions for Newly By-Elected Independent Director.
Date of events
2022/06/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/16
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct: Independent director of Ting, Pi-Hui.
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
(1)Director of Smims Technology Corporation.
(2)Representative director of GeoNet Information Inc.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the period of employment as independent directors of the company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
Votes in favor：126,017,871
(including 65,980,081 excercised via electronic voting)；
Votes against：228,657
(including 228,657 excercised via electronic voting)；
Votes invalid：0(including 0 excercised via electronic voting)；
Votes abstained：782,791
(including 781,770 excercised via electronic voting).
The votes in favor of the total represented share is 99.20%, and hereby
was approved as proposed.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below): Not applicable.
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise: Not applicable.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: Not applicable.
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: Not applicable.
10.Impact on the company's finance and business: None.
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:
Not applicable.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
