KNH : Shanghai) Co., Ltd., the subsidiary of KNH, announced to change of director.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/03/08 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): Natural-person director. 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director / Tai,Chun-Heng 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director of KNH (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director / Tai,Shih-Yao 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director of ChengDu KNH Technology Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): Dismissal. 8.Reason for the change: Job relocation. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Not applicable. 10.Original term (from __________ to __________): Not applicable. 11.Effective date of the new appointment: 2022/03/08 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: 1/3 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: Not applicable. 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: Not applicable. 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"): Yes. 16.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.