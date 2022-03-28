KNH : Shanghai) Co., Ltd., the subsidiary of KNH, announced to suspend operation for following local government's COVID-19 preventive measures.
03/28/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/29
Time of announcement
00:54:17
Subject
KNH (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., the subsidiary of KNH,
announced to suspend operation for following
local government's COVID-19 preventive measures.
Date of events
2022/03/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/28
2.Company name:KNH (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries.
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
KNH (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. will comply with the
local government's COVID-19 preventive measures
to suspend operation from 1st April,2022(03：00 AM)
to 5th April,2022(03：00 AM) for PCR testing.
6.Countermeasures:
(1) Contact with customers and suppliers to reschedule the delivery.
(2) Follow the local government's preventive measures,
relevant orders will be postpone until the end of the closure.
(3) Follow the local government's preventive measures to
implement work from home,and took necessary measures to
ensure employees' safety and health.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Tomb sweeping day is a three-day holiday from
3rd April,2022 to 5th April,2022,so the actual suspend operation
date is only from 1st April,2022 to 2nd April,2022.
Therefore, this incident has no significant impact
on the company's finance and business.
KNH – Kang Na Hsiung Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 17:10:08 UTC.