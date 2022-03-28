KNH : Shanghai) Co., Ltd., the subsidiary of KNH, announced to suspend operation for following local government's COVID-19 preventive measures.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/28 2.Company name:KNH (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries. 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence: KNH (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. will comply with the local government's COVID-19 preventive measures to suspend operation from 1st April,2022(03：00 AM) to 5th April,2022(03：00 AM) for PCR testing. 6.Countermeasures: (1) Contact with customers and suppliers to reschedule the delivery. (2) Follow the local government's preventive measures, relevant orders will be postpone until the end of the closure. (3) Follow the local government's preventive measures to implement work from home,and took necessary measures to ensure employees' safety and health. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Tomb sweeping day is a three-day holiday from 3rd April,2022 to 5th April,2022,so the actual suspend operation date is only from 1st April,2022 to 2nd April,2022. Therefore, this incident has no significant impact on the company's finance and business.