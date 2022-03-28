Log in
    9919   TW0009919001

KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(9919)
KNH : Shanghai) Co., Ltd., the subsidiary of KNH, announced to suspend operation for following local government's COVID-19 preventive measures.

03/28/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/29 Time of announcement 00:54:17
Subject 
 KNH (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., the subsidiary of KNH,
announced to suspend operation for following
local government's COVID-19 preventive measures.
Date of events 2022/03/28 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/28
2.Company name:KNH (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries.
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
KNH (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. will comply with the
local government's COVID-19 preventive measures
to suspend operation from 1st April,2022(03：00 AM)
to 5th April,2022(03：00 AM) for PCR testing.
6.Countermeasures:
(1) Contact with customers and suppliers to reschedule the delivery.
(2) Follow the local government's preventive measures,
    relevant orders will be postpone until the end of the closure.
(3) Follow the local government's preventive measures to
    implement work from home,and took necessary measures to
    ensure employees' safety and health.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Tomb sweeping day is a three-day holiday from
3rd April,2022 to 5th April,2022,so the actual suspend operation
date is only from 1st April,2022 to 2nd April,2022.
Therefore, this incident has no significant impact
on the company's finance and business.

Disclaimer

KNH – Kang Na Hsiung Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 17:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
