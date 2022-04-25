KNH : To announce KNH is invited to participate in online investor conference hosted by CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.
04/25/2022 | 04:29am EDT
Provided by: KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/04/25
Time of announcement
16:17:45
Subject
To announce KNH is invited to participate in
online investor conference hosted by CTBC Securities
Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/04/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/04/26
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:00 p.m. (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online CTBC Securities's investor conference.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will participate in CTBC Securities's online investor
conference, and to give investors the company's financial or business
information on 2021Q4.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
KNH – Kang Na Hsiung Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 08:28:05 UTC.