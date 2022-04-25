Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  KNH Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    9919   TW0009919001

KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(9919)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-21
24.65 TWD   +0.61%
04:29aKNH : To announce KNH is invited to participate in online investor conference hosted by CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.
PU
03/28KNH : Shanghai) Co., Ltd., the subsidiary of KNH, announced to suspend operation for following local government's COVID-19 preventive measures.
PU
03/08KNH : Yangzhou) Co., Ltd., the subsidiary of KNH, announced to change of director.
PU
Summary 
Summary

KNH : To announce KNH is invited to participate in online investor conference hosted by CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.

04/25/2022 | 04:29am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/25 Time of announcement 16:17:45
Subject 
 To announce KNH is invited to participate in
online investor conference hosted by CTBC Securities
Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/04/26 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/04/26
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:00 p.m. (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
  Online CTBC Securities's investor conference.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
  The Company will participate in CTBC Securities's online investor
  conference, and to give investors the company's financial or business
  information on 2021Q4.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.

Disclaimer

KNH – Kang Na Hsiung Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 08:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 028 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2021 98,6 M 3,36 M 3,36 M
Net Debt 2021 2 018 M 68,8 M 68,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,3x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 4 864 M 166 M 166 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
KNH Enterprise Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hsiu Ling Tai General Manager & Director
Cheng Jung Wu Head-Finance, Deputy GM & Deputy Spokesman
Jung Chi Tai Chairman
Jen Te Huang Independent Director
Te Kuang Chou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.-5.74%166
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-3.09%46 668
UNICHARM CORPORATION-12.62%20 234
ESSITY AB-10.53%19 457
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD.-6.35%5 569
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.79%2 862