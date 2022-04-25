KNH : To announce KNH is invited to participate in online investor conference hosted by CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/04/26 2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:00 p.m. (Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online CTBC Securities's investor conference. 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company will participate in CTBC Securities's online investor conference, and to give investors the company's financial or business information on 2021Q4. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.