  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. KNH Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9919   TW0009919001

KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(9919)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

KNH : Yangzhou) Co., Ltd., the subsidiary of KNH, announced to change of director.

03/08/2022 | 02:01am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 14:53:05
Subject 
 KNH (Yangzhou) Co., Ltd., the subsidiary of
KNH, announced to change of director.
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/03/08
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor): Natural-person director.
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
  Director / Tai,Chun-Heng
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
  Director of KNH (Yangzhou) Co., Ltd.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
  Director / Tai,Shih-Yao
6.Resume of the new position holder:
  Director of ChengDu KNH Technology Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): Dismissal.
8.Reason for the change: Job relocation.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
  Not applicable.
10.Original term (from __________ to __________): Not applicable.
11.Effective date of the new appointment: 2022/03/08
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: 1/3
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: Not applicable.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: Not applicable.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"): Yes.
16.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.

Disclaimer

KNH – Kang Na Hsiung Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 028 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2021 98,6 M 3,49 M 3,49 M
Net Debt 2021 2 018 M 71,4 M 71,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,3x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 4 410 M 156 M 156 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
KNH Enterprise Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hsiu Ling Tai General Manager & Director
Cheng Jung Wu Head-Finance, Deputy GM & Deputy Spokesman
Jung Chi Tai Chairman
Jen Te Huang Independent Director
Te Kuang Chou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.-14.53%156
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-9.65%43 516
UNICHARM CORPORATION-18.20%21 251
ESSITY AB-23.09%16 131
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD.3.74%6 194
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED10.26%3 223