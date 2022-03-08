KNH : Yangzhou) Co., Ltd., the subsidiary of KNH, announced to change of director.
03/08/2022 | 02:01am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: KNH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/08
Time of announcement
14:53:05
Subject
KNH (Yangzhou) Co., Ltd., the subsidiary of
KNH, announced to change of director.
Date of events
2022/03/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/03/08
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor): Natural-person director.
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director / Tai,Chun-Heng
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director of KNH (Yangzhou) Co., Ltd.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director / Tai,Shih-Yao
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director of ChengDu KNH Technology Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): Dismissal.
8.Reason for the change: Job relocation.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Not applicable.
10.Original term (from __________ to __________): Not applicable.
11.Effective date of the new appointment: 2022/03/08
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: 1/3
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: Not applicable.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: Not applicable.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"): Yes.
16.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
KNH – Kang Na Hsiung Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:00:03 UTC.