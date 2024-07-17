Knife River Corporation (NYSE: KNF), an aggregates-led, vertically integrated construction materials and contracting services company, will host its second quarter 2024 earnings conference call at 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Financial results for the quarter will be released that morning before the NYSE market opens.

A live webcast of the call, along with presentation slides, will be available in the Investors section of the Knife River website at investors.kniferiver.com or at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/560145310.

To participate in the live conference call:

Domestic: 1-800-549-8228 International: 1-289-819-1520 Conference ID: 44238

After the conclusion of the call, an on-demand replay of the webcast will be made available.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index, mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel and related construction materials, including ready-mix concrete, asphalt, liquid asphalt and other value-added products. Knife River also performs vertically integrated contracting services, specializing in publicly funded DOT projects and private projects across the industrial, commercial and residential space. For more information about the company, visit www.kniferiver.com.

