Knife River Corporation (NYSE: KNF) today announced that it has published its first sustainability report as a stand-alone company. The report highlights the commitments Knife River has made to sustainable business practices.

“At Knife River, our core values of People, Safety, Quality and the Environment guide our sustainability efforts,” said Brian Gray, Knife River President and CEO. “Our sustainability report showcases how each of these values drives our decision-making. We strive to be a People-first company that takes care of our team and our customers. We prioritize Safety through training, communication and a positive culture. We believe the Quality of our team, our work and our structure provides a business advantage. And we are committed to meeting or exceeding Environmental standards, while championing recycling, reclamation and fuel reduction. Combined, our efforts reflect our ongoing commitment to sound business practices as we continue on our path toward a sustainable future.”

In its reporting, Knife River utilized the Construction Materials framework established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). The company also is continuing to document its climate-related risks and opportunities through frameworks relevant to its business and stakeholders, including those suggested by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

“In a year of firsts for us as a new publicly traded company, we are excited to share our story and our ‘Life at Knife’ philosophy,” Gray said. “As we make progress toward our sustainability goals, we will continue to share that information.”

The 2023 Knife River Sustainability Report can be found at www.kniferiver.com.

