Knight Club Capital Asset Management Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based non-performing asset management company. The Company is engaged in the business of managing non-performing assets from the purchase or transfer of non-performing assets (NPLs receivable) from commercial banks or other asset management companies or a juristic person under the Act of Asset Management Company. Types of non-performing assets under the Company's management include Corporate Loan and Housing Loan. The Company also operates a Non-Performing Asset of foreclosed properties for development, renovation and sale.