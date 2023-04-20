Advanced search
    KNX   US4990491049

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.

(KNX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:26:13 2023-04-20 pm EDT
57.14 USD   +0.59%
04:16pKnight Swift Transportation : First Quarter 2023 Presentation
PU
04:11pKnight-swift Transportation Holdings Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:02pKnight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Results for First Quarter 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Knight Swift Transportation : First Quarter 2023 Presentation

04/20/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
First Quarter 2023 Earnings

Disclosure

This presentation, including documents incorporated herein by reference, will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Please review our disclosures in filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Data

This presentation includes the use of adjusted operating income, operating ratio, adjusted operating ratio, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted income before taxes and adjusted operating expenses, which are financial measures that are not in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Each such measure is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors and lenders. While management believes such measures are useful for investors, they should not be used as a replacement for financial measures that are in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our use of these non-GAAP measures should not be interpreted as indicating that these or similar items could not occur in future periods. In addition, adjusted operating ratio excludes truckload and LTL segment fuel surcharges from revenue and nets these surcharges against fuel expense.

2

KNX Q1 2023 Comparative Results

Strong margins as we navigate challenging freight environment

Creating Value To Drive Growth

Leveraging our scale, technology, and talented people to help our customers solve large, complex supply chain challenges

  • See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the schedules following this presentation

Total Revenue

Revenue xFSC

Operating Income

Adj. Operating Inc. 1

(10.4%)

(12.0%)

(51.4%)

(48.9%)

1,827

1,637

1,648

298

320

1,450

millions

millions

145

164

In

In

1Q22

1Q23

1Q22

1Q23

1Q22

1Q23

1Q22

1Q23

Net Income

Adj. Net Income 1

Earnings Per Share

Adj. EPS 1

(49.9%)

(47.3%)

(48.8%)

(45.8%)

208

225

$1.35

$1.25

millions

104

$0.64

$0.73

118

In

1Q22

1Q23

1Q22

1Q23

1Q22

1Q23

1Q22

1Q23

Adjustments

  • $16.2M in Q1 2023 and $16.2M in Q1 2022 of amortization expense from mergers and acquisitions
  • $0.3M decrease and $5.1M increase in legal accrual related to settlements in Q1 2023 and Q1 2022, respectively
  • $0.8M in Q1 2022 of impairments

$1.5M in Q1

2023 of transaction fees

3

$1.5M in Q1

2023 of severance expense

Segment Overview

Solid OR performance in a challenging environment

Truckload

Less-than-Truckload

Q1 2023

Q1 2023

Revenue xFSC 2

$

866.0M

Revenue xFSC

$

213.9M

Adjusted Op Income 1

$

116.2M

Adjusted Op Income 1

$

30.5M

Adjusted OR 1

86.6 %

Adjusted OR 1

85.7 %

Q1 2023 Revenue Diversification

~ 13,563 irregular and 4,589 dedicated tractors

~ Approximately 100 Service Centers

Truckload 59%

LTL

15%

~ 79,490 trailers 3

~ Terminal door count of 4,390

Intermodal

Logistics

Q1 2023

Q1 2023

Revenue 2

$

110.6M

Revenue 2

$

136.8M

Adjusted Op Income 1

$

5.1M

Adjusted Op Income 1

$

13.2M

Adjusted OR 1

95.4 %

Adjusted OR 1

90.4 %

~ 607 tractors, 12,829 containers

  • See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the schedules following this presentation
    2 Excludes intersegment transactions
    3 Includes 8,988 trailers related to leasing activities recorded within our non-reportable operating segments for the first quarter of 2023

OTR 43% / Dedicated 16%

Intermodal

Logistics 9%

Other 10%

7%

4

Operating Performance - Truckload

Controlling cost in difficult environment, positioning for recovery

Truckload Financial Metrics

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Revenue xFSC

$865,980

$941,534

(8.0 %)

Operating income

$115,899

$205,117

(43.5 %)

Adjusted Operating Income 1

$116,242

$205,441

(43.4 %)

Operating ratio

88.6%

81.0%

760 bps

Adjusted Operating Ratio 1

86.6%

78.2%

840 bps

Truckload Operating Statistics

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Change

Average revenue per tractor

$47,707

$52,409

(9.0 %)

Average tractors

18,152

17,965

1.0 %

Average trailers

79,490

71,310

11.5 %

Miles per tractor

18,405

18,916

(2.7 %)

  • 86.6% Adjusted Operating Ratio1 in Q1 2023 compared to 78.2% the previous year
  • 43.4% year-over-year decrease in Adjusted Operating Income1
  • Largest truckload trailer fleet continues to grow and now over 79,000
  • Truckload average revenue per tractor improving in our dedicated division but offset by declines in the OTR business
  • Margin impacted by $8.5M pre-tax insurance and claims expense for development on large losses from claim years 2018-2020, primarily related to an unfavorable jury verdict in 1Q

1 See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the schedules following this presentation.

5

Disclaimer

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 20:15:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 843 M - -
Net income 2023 593 M - -
Net Debt 2023 992 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,6x
Yield 2023 0,88%
Capitalization 9 145 M 9 145 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
EV / Sales 2024 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 28 300
Free-Float 89,8%
