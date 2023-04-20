Knight Swift Transportation : First Quarter 2023 Presentation
04/20/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
First Quarter 2023 Earnings
Disclosure
This presentation, including documents incorporated herein by reference, will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Please review our disclosures in filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
Non-GAAP Financial Data
This presentation includes the use of adjusted operating income, operating ratio, adjusted operating ratio, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted income before taxes and adjusted operating expenses, which are financial measures that are not in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Each such measure is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors and lenders. While management believes such measures are useful for investors, they should not be used as a replacement for financial measures that are in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our use of these non-GAAP measures should not be interpreted as indicating that these or similar items could not occur in future periods. In addition, adjusted operating ratio excludes truckload and LTL segment fuel surcharges from revenue and nets these surcharges against fuel expense.
2
KNX Q1 2023 Comparative Results
Strong margins as we navigate challenging freight environment
Creating Value To Drive Growth
Leveraging our scale, technology, and talented people to help our customers solve large, complex supply chain challenges
See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the schedules following this presentation
Total Revenue
Revenue xFSC
Operating Income
Adj. Operating Inc. 1
(10.4%)
(12.0%)
(51.4%)
(48.9%)
1,827
1,637
1,648
298
320
1,450
millions
millions
145
164
In
In
1Q22
1Q23
1Q22
1Q23
1Q22
1Q23
1Q22
1Q23
Net Income
Adj. Net Income 1
Earnings Per Share
Adj. EPS 1
(49.9%)
(47.3%)
(48.8%)
(45.8%)
208
225
$1.35
$1.25
millions
104
$0.64
$0.73
118
In
1Q22
1Q23
1Q22
1Q23
1Q22
1Q23
1Q22
1Q23
Adjustments
$16.2M in Q1 2023 and $16.2M in Q1 2022 of amortization expense from mergers and acquisitions
$0.3M decrease and $5.1M increase in legal accrual related to settlements in Q1 2023 and Q1 2022, respectively
$0.8M in Q1 2022 of impairments
•
$1.5M in Q1
2023 of transaction fees
3
•
$1.5M in Q1
2023 of severance expense
Segment Overview
Solid OR performance in a challenging environment
Truckload
Less-than-Truckload
Q1 2023
Q1 2023
Revenue xFSC 2
$
866.0M
Revenue xFSC
$
213.9M
Adjusted Op Income 1
$
116.2M
Adjusted Op Income 1
$
30.5M
Adjusted OR 1
86.6 %
Adjusted OR 1
85.7 %
Q1 2023 Revenue Diversification
~ 13,563 irregular and 4,589 dedicated tractors
~ Approximately 100 Service Centers
Truckload 59%
LTL
15%
~ 79,490 trailers 3
~ Terminal door count of 4,390
Intermodal
Logistics
Q1 2023
Q1 2023
Revenue 2
$
110.6M
Revenue 2
$
136.8M
Adjusted Op Income 1
$
5.1M
Adjusted Op Income 1
$
13.2M
Adjusted OR 1
95.4 %
Adjusted OR 1
90.4 %
~ 607 tractors, 12,829 containers
See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the schedules following this presentation
2 Excludes intersegment transactions
3 Includes 8,988 trailers related to leasing activities recorded within our non-reportable operating segments for the first quarter of 2023
OTR 43% / Dedicated 16%
Intermodal
Logistics 9%
Other 10%
7%
4
Operating Performance - Truckload
Controlling cost in difficult environment, positioning for recovery
Truckload Financial Metrics
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Revenue xFSC
$865,980
$941,534
(8.0 %)
Operating income
$115,899
$205,117
(43.5 %)
Adjusted Operating Income 1
$116,242
$205,441
(43.4 %)
Operating ratio
88.6%
81.0%
760 bps
Adjusted Operating Ratio 1
86.6%
78.2%
840 bps
Truckload Operating Statistics
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Change
Average revenue per tractor
$47,707
$52,409
(9.0 %)
Average tractors
18,152
17,965
1.0 %
Average trailers
79,490
71,310
11.5 %
Miles per tractor
18,405
18,916
(2.7 %)
86.6% Adjusted Operating Ratio1 in Q1 2023 compared to 78.2% the previous year
43.4% year-over-year decrease in Adjusted Operating Income1
Largest truckload trailer fleet continues to grow and now over 79,000
Truckload average revenue per tractor improving in our dedicated division but offset by declines in the OTR business
Margin impacted by $8.5M pre-tax insurance and claims expense for development on large losses from claim years 2018-2020, primarily related to an unfavorable jury verdict in 1Q
1 See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the schedules following this presentation.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 20:15:46 UTC.