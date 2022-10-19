Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNX   US4990491049

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.

(KNX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:57 2022-10-19 pm EDT
49.52 USD   -0.87%
04:08pKnight-swift Transportation Holdings Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pKnight Swift Transportation : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:02pKnight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022

10/19/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), one of North America’s largest and most diversified freight transportation companies, has released its earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The release is currently available on the Knight-Swift investor relations website: https://investor.knight-swift.com/ and will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K.

The company will hold a conference call this afternoon at 4:30 PM EDT to further discuss its results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The dial in number for this conference call is +1 (888) 886-7786 (Conference ID: 53734203). Slides to accompany this call will be posted on the company’s investor relations website and will be available to download prior to the scheduled conference time. To view the presentation, please visit http://investor.knight-swift.com “Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call Presentation.”


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.
04:08pKnight-swift Transportation Holdings : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
04:06pKnight Swift Transportation : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:02pKnight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022
BU
01:08pEarnings Reaction History: Knight-Swift Trasportation Hld, 22...
MT
10/12Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings to $55 From $5..
MT
10/11Knight-swift Transportation Holdings : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
09/30Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnin..
BU
09/23Susquehanna Adjusts Knight-Swift Transportation Price Target to $64 From $65, Maintains..
MT
09/01KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-divi..
FA
08/03KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINA..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 532 M - -
Net income 2022 859 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,61x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 8 025 M 8 025 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 27 650
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 49,95 $
Average target price 60,55 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Jackson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam W. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Kevin P. Knight Executive Chairman
Kevin Quast Chief Administrative Officer
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.-18.40%8 025
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-19.96%125 920
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-1.76%77 304
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.13%65 706
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-25.32%52 222
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-10.62%11 918