Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.

(KNX)
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

01/04/2021 | 09:03am EST
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) expects to release its 2020 fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 prior to the market open by filing a Form 8-K with the SEC. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s website http://investor.knight-swift.com/events and the Form 8-K will be available on the SEC website http://www.sec.gov.

The Company assumes no responsibility to update any information posted on its website.

The earnings release may contain forward-looking statements made by the Company that involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Investors are directed to the information contained in Part II, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and in Part I, Item 1A., Risk Factors, in Knight-Swift’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 for a discussion of the risks that may affect the Company's future operating results. Actual results may differ.


© Business Wire 2021
