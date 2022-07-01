Log in
    KNX   US4990491049

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.

(KNX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:12 2022-07-01 pm EDT
47.13 USD   +1.81%
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Related Conference Call

07/01/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) ("Knight-Swift", the "Company", or "we") expects to release its 2022 second quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Additionally, Knight-Swift will host a live conference call with analysts and investors on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the earnings release, the results of operations, and other matters following its earnings press release. (Please note that since the call is expected to begin promptly as scheduled, you will need to join a few minutes before that time.) Slides to accompany this call will be posted on the Company’s website and will be available to download just before the scheduled conference call. To view the presentation, please visit https://investor.knight-swift.com/, "Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call Presentation."

The earnings release will be available on the Company’s website https://investor.knight-swift.com/, and the Form 8-K will be available on the SEC website, http://www.sec.gov.

The public will be able to listen to and participate in the conference telephonically by dialing +1 (888) 886-7786 (Conference ID: 46652829). An audio replay of the conference will be posted on the Company’s website for at least seven days after the meeting (https://investor.knight-swift.com/).

The Company assumes no responsibility to update any information posted on its website.

The earnings release may contain forward-looking statements made by the Company that involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Investors are directed to the information contained in Part I, Item 1A., Risk Factors, in Knight-Swift’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, for a discussion of the risks that may affect the Company's future operating results. Actual results may differ.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 427 M - -
Net income 2022 861 M - -
Net Debt 2022 824 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,83x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 7 572 M 7 572 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 27 650
Free-Float 90,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 46,29 $
Average target price 60,86 $
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Jackson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam W. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Kevin P. Knight Executive Chairman
Kevin Quast Chief Administrative Officer
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.-24.04%7 572
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-15.39%133 945
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-6.55%77 698
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-1.18%64 908
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-23.71%54 171
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-5.82%12 844