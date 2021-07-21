Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    KNX   US4990491049

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.

(KNX)
  Report
Knight Swift Transportation : Q2 (opens in new window)

07/21/2021 | 09:04am EDT
KNX 2Q21 Earnings Presentation

Disclosure

This presentation, including documents incorporated herein by reference, will contain forward- looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward- looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Please review our disclosures in filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Data

This presentation includes the use of adjusted operating income, operating ratio, adjusted operating ratio, net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted pre-tax income, return on net tangible assets, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, available liquidity, and free cash flow, which are financial measures that are not in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Each such measure is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors and lenders. While management believes such measures are useful for investors, they should not be used as a replacement for financial measures that are in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our use of these non-GAAP measures should not be interpreted as indicating that these or similar items could not occur in future periods. In addition, adjusted operating ratio excludes trucking segment fuel surcharges from revenue and nets these surcharges against fuel expense.

2

KNX Overview

Q2 '21

YTD 2021

Trucking

Revenue (ex. fuel surcharge and intersegment transactions)

$

882.6M

$

1,755.4M

Adjusted Operating Ratio 1

80.9 %

81.3 %

• 12,967 irregular route tractors, 5,067 dedicated tractors, and 60,858 combined trailers

• Dry Van, Refrigerated, Dedicated, Flatbed, Drayage, and Expedited service offerings

Q2 '21

YTD 2021

Intermodal

Revenue (ex intersegment transactions)

$

115.3M

$

222.3M

Adjusted Operating Ratio 1

95.0 %

95.8 %

• 611 tractors and 10,842 containers

Logistics

Q2 '21

YTD 2021

Revenue (ex intersegment transactions)

$

162.2M

$

277.9M

Adjusted Operating Ratio 1

91.1 %

92.1 %

YTD 2021

Shareholder

• Free Cash Flow of $339M 2

• Return on Net Tangible Assets of 18.4% 1

Value

• Repurchased $54M of our common stock

• $30M paid out in dividends

• Acquisitions of Eleos in Q1, UTXL in Q2, and AAA Cooper in July 2021

  • See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the schedules following this presentation
  • Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less net cash capital expenditures.

3

Investment in Growth

  • Abilene - Mar 2018 - Expands full truckload services
  • NTTS - Jul 2019 - Provides academy accreditation
  • Hayes - Jan 2020 - Adds footprint into warehousing space
  • Eleos - Feb 2021 - Provides modern in-cab technology for 3rd party carriers
  • UTXL - Jun 2021 - Adds expedited brokerage to our suite of services
  • AAA Cooper Jul 2021 - Provides first significant step into LTL market
  • Power-Only- Launched 2019 - 3rd party carriers utilize KNX trailers
    • 2021 expected revenue of $175M
  • Select platform - Launched 2020 - New 3rd party carrier platform
    • YTD 25K loads booked using Select
  • Leasing & Carrier Services - Launched 2020 - Leasing, Insurance, Maintenance
    • 2021 expected revenue of $96M
  • Truckmovers - Oct 2020 - 21% ownership, adds truck delivery service offering
  • Embark - Apr 2021 - Investment with tractor technology company

4

Second Quarter 2021 Comparative Results

Knight-Swift Consolidated

Q2 '21

Q2 '20

Change

(Dollars in thou

sands, except per shar

e

data)

Total revenue

$

1,315,701

$

1,060,698

24.0 %

Revenue xFSC

$

1,212,872

$

997,597

21.6 %

Operating income

$

191,115

$

102,167

87.1 %

Adj. Operating Income 1

$

204,637

$

123,960

65.1 %

Net income attributable to Knight-Swift

$

152,804

$

80,189

90.6 %

Adj. Net income Attributable to Knight Swift 1

$

162,998

$

96,498

68.9 %

Earnings per diluted share

$

0.92

$

0.47

95.7 %

Adj. EPS 1

$

0.98

$

0.57

71.9 %

Adjustments

  • See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the schedules following this presentation
  • $12.0M in Q2 2021 and $11.5M in Q2 2020 of amortization expense from mergers and acquisitions
  • $0.9M in Q2 2021 of legal accruals
  • $0.7M in Q2 2021 of transaction fees
  • $0.4M in Q2 2020 of impairments
  • $10.0M in Q2 2020 for Covid-19 incremental costs

5

Disclaimer

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 13:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
