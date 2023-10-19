Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.
Equities
KNX
US4990491049
Ground Freight & Logistics
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|45.88 USD
|-3.04%
|-4.02%
|-12.46%
|Oct. 19
|Transcript : Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 19, 2023
|CI
|Oct. 19
|Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Good afternoon. My name is Judy, and I'll be your conference opera...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is a diversified freight transportation company that is engaged in providing multiple full truckloads, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, and other complementary services. It operates in four segments: Truckload, LTL, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials for its diverse customer base with 13,600 irregular route and 4,600 dedicated tractors. The LTL segment operates approximately 10,400 tractors approximately and 23,400 trailers and provides national coverage to its customers by utilizing partner carriers for areas outside of its direct network. The Logistics and Intermodal segments provide a multitude of shipping solutions, including additional sources of truckload capacity and alternative transportation modes, by utilizing its network of third-party capacity providers.
SectorGround Freight & Logistics
Calendar
2023-11-08 - Baird Global Industrial Conference
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
45.88USD
Average target price
59.05USD
Spread / Average Target
+28.71%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-12.46%
|7 632 M $
|-3.14%
|66 198 M $
|-.--%
|26 711 M $
|-12.76%
|9 975 M $
|-9.01%
|9 755 M $
|+114.90%
|8 575 M $
|+16.44%
|7 792 M $
|-41.03%
|5 581 M $
|+12.22%
|4 696 M $
|+20.02%
|4 625 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. - Nyse
- News
- Transcript : Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 19, 2023