Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is a diversified freight transportation company that is engaged in providing multiple full truckloads, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, and other complementary services. It operates in four segments: Truckload, LTL, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials for its diverse customer base with 13,600 irregular route and 4,600 dedicated tractors. The LTL segment operates approximately 10,400 tractors approximately and 23,400 trailers and provides national coverage to its customers by utilizing partner carriers for areas outside of its direct network. The Logistics and Intermodal segments provide a multitude of shipping solutions, including additional sources of truckload capacity and alternative transportation modes, by utilizing its network of third-party capacity providers.