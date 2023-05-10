Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Knight Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GUD   CA4990531069

KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC.

(GUD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-10 pm EDT
4.710 CAD   +0.43%
05:43pKnight Therapeutics Inc. announces voting results from the Annual General Meeting
GL
09:00aTranscript : Knight Therapeutics Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/09Knight to Present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York City
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Knight Therapeutics Inc. announces voting results from the Annual General Meeting

05/10/2023 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) ("Knight" or the "Corporation") a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the voting results from the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders held virtually in Montreal, Quebec ("Meeting").

Election of Directors

Each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 6, 2023 ("Circular") was elected as Director of the Corporation at the Meeting. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

DIRECTOR NOMINEEOUTCOMEVOTES FOR% FORVOTES AGAINSTAGAINST
Jonathan Ross GoodmanElected57,085,57695.03%2,985,1274.97%
James C. GaleElected59,496,39599.04%574,3080.96%
Samira SakhiaElected59,788,31499.53%282,3890.47%
Robert N. LandeElected56,610,65594.24%3,460,0485.76%
Michael J. TremblayElected54,690,61391.04%5,380,0908.96%
Nicolás SujoyElected57,107,43195.07%2,963,2724.93%
Janice MurrayElected57,114,33795.08%2,956,3664.92%


Appointment of external Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP were appointed as external auditors of the Corporation for the next year by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy, and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

OUTCOMEVOTES FOR% FORVOTES WITHHELD% WITHHELD
Appointed60,012,90899.51%293,0200.49%

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Meeting will also be made available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight’s Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:  
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
  
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116  
Email: info@knighttx.com Email: info@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com

All news about KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC.
05:43pKnight Therapeutics Inc. announces voting results from the Annual General Meeting
GL
09:00aTranscript : Knight Therapeutics Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/09Knight to Present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New Y..
GL
05/09Knight to Present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New Y..
AQ
05/04Notice of Knight Therapeutics' First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call
GL
04/18Knight to Present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference
GL
03/27Knight Therapeutics Inc. ranks on The Globe and Mail's fourth-annual Women Lead Here be..
AQ
03/24National Bank Downgrades Knight Therapeutics to Sector Perform, Cuts Price Target to $6..
MT
03/24Knight Therapeutics Inc. ranks on The Globe and Mail's fourth-annual Women Lead Here be..
GL
03/23Knight Therapeutics Reports Q4 Net Loss $15.2 Million, Provides Outlook
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 296 M 221 M 221 M
Net income 2023 -30,2 M -22,6 M -22,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -18,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 516 M 386 M 386 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 698
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Knight Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,69 CAD
Average target price 6,15 CAD
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samira Sakhia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arvind Utchanah Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Ross Goodman Executive Chairman
Monica Percario Global Vice President-Scientific Affairs
Leopoldo Bosano Vice President-Manufacturing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC.-9.46%385
MERCK KGAA-10.14%77 433
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.0.83%12 114
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-2.22%4 216
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD-27.15%3 980
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.35.23%3 957
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer