Knight Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

MONTREAL, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company"), a leading Pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

Q1 2022 Highlights Financials Revenues were $63,807, an increase of $17,738 or 39% over the same period in prior year.

Gross margin of $32,477 or 51% compared to $20,580 or 45% in the same period in prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $13,312, an increase of $7,732 or 139% over the same period in prior year.

was $13,312, an increase of $7,732 or 139% over the same period in prior year. Net loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss of $16,363, of which $16,281 was unrealized.

Net loss was $18,811, compared to net income of $3,558 in the same period in prior year.

Cash inflow from operations was $12,879, compared to a cash inflow from operations of $17,207 in the same period in prior year. Corporate Developments Purchased 1,734,305 common shares through Knight’s Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) at an average price of $5.29 for an aggregate cash consideration of $9,183.

Hired Leopoldo Bosano as VP Manufacturing and Operations. Products Launched Lenvima ® (lenvatinib) and Rembre ® (dasatinib) in Colombia in February 2022.

(lenvatinib) and Rembre (dasatinib) in Colombia in February 2022. Launched Halaven® (eribulin mesylate) in Colombia in March 2022. Subsequent Events Entered into an exclusive license, distribution and supply agreement with Helsinn Healthcare SA for AKYNZEO ® oral/IV (netupitant/palonosetron / fosnetupitant/palonosetron) in Canada, Brazil and select LATAM countries and ALOXI ® oral/IV (palonosetron) in Canada.

oral/IV (netupitant/palonosetron / fosnetupitant/palonosetron) in Canada, Brazil and select LATAM countries and ALOXI oral/IV (palonosetron) in Canada. Shareholders re-elected Jonathan Ross Goodman, Samira Sakhia, James C. Gale, Robert N. Lande, Michael J. Tremblay, Nicolás Sujoy and Janice Murray on the Board of Directors.

Purchased an additional 893,414 common shares through NCIB for an aggregate cash consideration of $4,760. “I am excited to report that in the first quarter of 2022 Knight’s revenues increased by $17,738 or 39%. In addition to the acquisition of Exelon®, we had revenue growth across all our therapeutic areas driven by market penetration of our key promoted brands and an increase in patient treatments due to reduced COVID-19 restrictions. On the business development front, we entered into an exclusive license, distribution and supply agreements with Helsinn in our key territories”, said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight Therapeutics Inc. “As we look to the balance of 2022, we will continue to execute on revenue and EBITDA growth as well as adding new products through business development.” ________________________________________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAPP measure, refer to the definitions in section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details.

SELECT FINANCIAL RESULTS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars] Change Q1-22 Q1-21 $1 %2 Revenues 63,807 46,069 17,738 39 % Gross margin 32,477 20,580 11,897 58 % Gross margin % 51 % 45 % Operating expenses4 32,793 22,815 (9,978 ) 44 % Net (loss) income (18,811 ) 3,558 (22,369 ) 629 % EBITDA3 13,312 5,160 8,152 158 % Adjusted EBITDA3 13,312 5,580 7,732 139 % 1A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income (loss) and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income (loss)

2Percentage change is presented in absolute values

3EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures, refer to the definitions in section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details

4Operating expenses include selling and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, research and development expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets

SELECT BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars] Change 03-31-22 12-31-21 $ %1 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 156,396 149,502 6,894 5 % Trade and other receivables 119,989 103,875 16,114 16 % Inventory 76,652 72,397 4,255 6 % Financial assets 169,392 192,443 (23,051 ) 12 % Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 78,183 65,590 12,593 19 % Bank loans 41,025 35,927 5,098 14 % 1Percentage change is presented in absolute values Revenues: For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, excluding the impact of hyperinflation, revenues increased by $17,752 or 39% compared to the same period in prior year. The growth in revenues excluding the impact of hyperinflation is explained as following: An increase in revenues of $7,059 driven by the acquisition of Exelon ® .

. The remainder of the increase is driven by the growth and market penetration of our key promoted brands as well as an increase in patient treatments as our markets reduce COVID-19 restrictions. Gross margin: For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, gross margin increased from 45% to 51% explained by a change in product mix as well as the acquisition of Exelon® and related revenues recorded as a net profit transfer. Selling and marketing: For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, selling and marketing expenses increased by $2,077 or 27% driven by an increase in certain variable costs such as logistics fees, compensation as well as an increase in selling and marketing activities related to key promoted products and Exelon®. General and administrative: For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, general and administrative expenses increased by $1,750 or 25% driven by increase in compensation and certain consulting and professional fees. Amortization of intangible assets: For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, amortization of intangible assets increased by $5,986 due to the acquisition of Exelon®. Interest income: Interest income is the sum of interest income on financial instruments measured at amortized cost and other interest income. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, interest income was $1,480, a decrease of 26% or $518, compared to the same period in prior year due to a lower average cash and marketable securities balances and loan balance. Interest expense: For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, interest expense was $1,111, an increase of $451 or 68%, compared to the same period in prior year due to higher interest rates. Adjusted EBITDA: For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, adjusted EBITDA increased by $7,732 or 139%. The growth in adjusted EBITDA is driven by an increase in gross margin of $11,897, offset by an increase in operating expenses. Net loss or income: For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, net loss was $18,811 compared to net income of $3,558 for the same period in prior year. The variance mainly resulted from the above-mentioned items and (1) a net loss on the revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss of $16,363 versus a net gain of $9,473 in the same period in prior year, mainly due to unrealized losses and gains on revaluation of the strategic fund investments, offset by (2) an income tax recovery of $3,501 due to the recognition of certain deferred tax assets compared to an income tax expense of $869 in the same period in prior period. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities: As at March 31, 2022, Knight had $156,396 in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, an increase of $6,894 or 5% as compared to December 31, 2021. The variance is primarily due to cash inflows from operating activities, offset by the shares repurchased through NCIB. Financial assets: As at March 31, 2022, financial assets were at $169,392, a decrease of $23,051 or 12%, as compared to the prior year, mainly due to negative mark-to-market adjustments of $16,660 driven mainly by the decline in the share prices of the publicly-traded equities of our strategic fund investments. Given the nature of the fund investments there could be significant fluctuations in the fair value of the underlying assets. Bank Loans: As at March 31, 2022, bank loans were at $41,025, an increase of $5,098 or 14% as compared to the prior period, due to appreciation of the Brazilian Real and Colombian Peso versus Canadian Dollar. Product Updates Knight obtained regulatory approval and launched Lenvima®, Halaven® and Rembre® in Colombia during the first quarter of 2022. Lenvima®, the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor developed by Eisai, is indicated for the treatment of radioiodine refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (“RR-DTC”) and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (“u-HCC”) and was launched in February 2022. Halaven® injection is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer which has continued to spread after at least two previous treatments for advanced cancer. Previous treatment should have included anthracyclines and a taxane in either the adjuvant or metastatic setting, unless these treatments were not suitable. Halaven® is also used to treat patients with advanced or metastatic liposarcoma that cannot be surgically removed and who have already been treated with an anthracycline, unless deemed unsuitable. Knight launched Halaven® in Colombia in March 2022. In addition, Rembre® is indicated for treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia with positive Philadelphia chromosome (Ph+) and was launched in February 2022. Subsequent to the quarter Knight entered into an exclusive license, distribution and supply agreement with Helsinn Healthcare SA for AKYNZEO® oral/IV (netupitant/palonosetron / fosnetupitant/palonosetron) in Canada, Brazil and select LATAM countries and ALOXI® oral/IV (palonosetron) in Canada. AKYNZEO® oral is approved and marketed in Canada for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy and the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer therapy that is uncontrolled by a 5-HT3 receptor antagonist alone in adults. AKYNZEO® oral is also approved and marketed in Argentina and Brazil for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cisplatin-based cancer chemotherapy and prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy in adults. ALOXI® solution for injection is approved and marketed in Canada for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy and highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, including high dose cisplatin in adults. In Canada, the product is also indicated in pediatric patients aged 2 to 17 years for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with moderately and highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. ALOXI® oral is approved in Canada for use in adults for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. NCIB For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, the Company purchased 1,734,305 common shares at an average price of $5.29 for an aggregate cash consideration of $9,183 of which $2,520 remains to be settled as at March 31, 2022. Subsequent to quarter-end up to May 10, 2022, the Company purchased an additional 893,414 common shares at an average purchase price of $5.33 for an aggregate cash consideration of $4,760. Financial Outlook Update Knight provides guidance on revenues1 on a non-GAAP basis. This is due to both the difficulty in predicting Argentinian inflation rates and its IAS 29 impact. For fiscal 2022, Knight has updated its guidance and expects to generate $260 to $270 million in revenue, an increase of $5 million on the upper end of the range. The guidance is based on a number of assumptions, including but not limited to the following: no revenues for business development transactions not completed as at May 11, 2022

discontinuation of certain distribution agreements

Exelon ® marketing authorization transfer to Knight in May 2022 in Colombia and in June 2022 in Brazil

marketing authorization transfer to Knight in May 2022 in Colombia and in June 2022 in Brazil recording revenue related to Akynzeo ® and Aloxi ® following transition period from Helsinn’s current licensees

and Aloxi following transition period from Helsinn’s current licensees no interruptions in supply whether due to global supply chain disruptions or general manufacturing issues

no new generic entrants on our key pharmaceutical brands

no unforeseen changes to government mandated pricing regulations

successful commercial execution on product listing arrangements with HMOs, insurers, key accounts, and public payers

successful execution and uptake of newly launched products

no significant restrictions or economic shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic

foreign currency exchange rates remaining within forecasted ranges



Should any of the assumptions differ, the financial outlook and the actual results may vary materially. Refer to the risks and assumptions referred to in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this news release for further details. _____________________________

1 Revenues excluding the impact of IAS 29 is a non-GAAP measure, refer to the definitions in section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details Conference Call Notice Knight will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its first quarter ended March 31, 2022, today at 8:30 am ET. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call. Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Telephone: Toll Free: 1-855-669-9657 or International 1-412-317-0790

Webcast: www.gud-knight.com or Webcast

This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast. Replay: An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.gud-knight.com _______________________________________________________________ About Knight Therapeutics Inc. Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns Biotoscana Investments S.A., a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight’s Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com. Forward-Looking Statement This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law. CONTACT INFORMATION: Investor Contact: Knight Therapeutics Inc. Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344 F: 514.481.4116 Email: info@knighttx.com Email: info@knighttx.com Website: www.gud-knight.com Website: www.gud-knight.com IMPACT OF HYPERINFLATION

[In thousands of Canadian dollars] The Company applies IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflation Economies, as the Company's Argentine subsidiaries used the Argentine Peso as their functional currency. IAS 29 requires that the financial statements of an entity whose functional currency is the currency of a hyperinflationary economy be adjusted based on an appropriate general price index to express the effects of inflation. If the Company did not apply IAS 29, the effect on the Company's operating income would be as follows: Q1-22 Reported under IFRS



Excluding impact of IAS 291



Variance $2 %3 Revenues 63,807 63,834 (27 ) 0 % Cost of goods sold 31,330 30,023 (1,307 ) 4 % Gross margin 32,477 33,811 (1,334 ) 4 % Gross margin (%) 51 % 53 % Expenses Selling and marketing 9,690 9,699 9 0 % General and administrative 8,832 8,545 (287 ) 3 % Research and development 2,983 2,842 (141 ) 5 % Amortization of intangible assets 11,288 10,873 (415 ) 4 % Operating (loss) income (316 ) 1,852 (2,168 ) 117 % 1Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation (IAS 29) is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the definitions in section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details

2A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income due to the application of IAS 29 and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income due to the application of IAS 29

3Percentage change is presented in absolute values



NON-GAAP MEASURES

[In thousands of Canadian dollars] Non-GAAP measures The Company discloses non-GAAP measures that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company believes that shareholders, investment analysts and other readers find such measures helpful in understanding the Company’s financial performance and in interpreting the effect of the GBT Transaction on the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not have been calculated in the same way as similarly named financial measures presented by other companies. The Company uses the following non-GAAP measures: Revenues and Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29: Revenues and financial results under IFRS are adjusted to remove the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29. Impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 is calculated by applying an appropriate general price index to express the effects of inflation. After applying the effects of translation, the statement of income is converted using the closing foreign exchange rate of the month. EBITDA: Operating income or loss adjusted to exclude amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation, PPA accounting adjustments, and the impact of IAS 29 (accounting under hyperinflation) but to include costs related to leases. In addition, EBITDA does not reflect the portion of GBT’s results attributable to the non-controlling interests. Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA adjusted for acquisition costs and non-recurring expenses. Adjustments include the following: With the adoption of IFRS 16, the lease payments of Knight are not reflected in operating expenses. The IFRS 16 adjustment approximates the cash outflow related to leases of Knight.

Acquisition costs relate to costs incurred on legal, consulting and advisory fees for the acquisition of GBT and the acquisition of products.

Other non-recurring expenses relate to expenses incurred by Knight that are not due to, and are not expected to occur in, the ordinary course of business.



For the three-month period ended March 31, the Company calculated EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as follows: Change Q1-22 Q1-21 $1 %2 Operating (loss) (316 ) (2,235 ) 1,919 86 % Adjustments to operating (loss): Amortization of intangible assets 11,288 5,302 5,986 113 % Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and ROU assets 2,093 1,406 687 49 % Lease costs (IFRS 16 adjustment) (646 ) (694 ) 48 7 % Impact of IAS 29 893 1,381 (488 ) 35 % EBITDA3 13,312 5,160 8,152 158 % Acquisition and transaction costs — 350 (350 ) 100 % Other non-recurring expenses — 70 (70 ) 100 % Adjusted EBITDA3 13,312 5,580 7,732 139 % 1 A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income (loss) and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income (loss)

2 Percentage change is presented in absolute values

3 EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures, refer to the definitions in section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]



As at



March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 113,457 85,963 Marketable securities 42,939 63,539 Trade receivables 66,868 55,388 Other receivables 9,468 5,056 Inventories 76,652 72,397 Prepaids and deposits 2,619 2,165 Other current financial assets 14,001 13,491 Income taxes receivable 5,007 6,970 Total current assets 331,011 304,969 Prepaids and deposits 3,298 3,046 Right-of-use assets 5,379 4,671 Property, plant and equipment 25,901 25,265 Investment properties 1,535 1,457 Intangible assets 343,480 350,299 Goodwill 80,749 75,403 Other financial assets 155,391 178,952 Deferred income tax assets 3,136 2,048 Other long-term receivables 43,653 43,431 662,522 684,572 Assets held for sale 1,889 2,350 Total assets 995,422 991,891 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]



As at



March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 77,944 65,309 Lease liabilities 1,677 1,614 Other liabilities 2,133 1,989 Bank loans 31,140 26,662 Income taxes payable 5,407 7,073 Other balances payable 3,016 2,655 Total current liabilities 121,317 105,302 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 239 281 Lease liabilities 4,086 3,417 Bank loan 9,885 9,265 Other balances payable 19,447 19,235 Deferred income tax liabilities 10,869 12,373 Total liabilities 165,843 149,873 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 619,675 628,854 Warrants 117 117 Contributed surplus 22,161 21,776 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 14,706 (376 ) Retained earnings 172,920 191,647 Total shareholders’ equity 829,579 842,018 Total liabilities andshareholders’equity 995,422 991,891 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME

[In thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share amounts] Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues 63,807 46,069 Cost of goods sold 31,330 25,489 Gross margin 32,477 20,580 Expenses Selling and marketing 9,690 7,613 General and administrative 8,832 7,082 Research and development 2,983 2,818 Amortization of intangible assets 11,288 5,302 Operating loss (316 ) (2,235 ) Interest income on financial instruments measured at amortized cost (346 ) (886 ) Other interest income (1,134 ) (1,112 ) Interest expense 1,111 660 Other expense (income) 90 (112 ) Net loss (gain) on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 16,363 (9,473 ) Foreign exchange loss 6,189 4,201 (Gain) loss on hyperinflation (277 ) 60 (Loss) income before income taxes (22,312 ) 4,427 Income tax Current 173 648 Deferred (3,674 ) 221 Income tax (recovery) expense (3,501 ) 869 Net (loss) income for the period (18,811 ) 3,558 Attributable to shareholders of the Company Basic net (loss) earnings per share (0.16 ) 0.03 Diluted net (loss) earnings per share (0.16 ) 0.03 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 117,173,258 128,841,383 Diluted 117,173,258 128,843,728 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS [In thousands of Canadian dollars] Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income for the period (18,811 ) 3,558 Adjustments reconciling net income to operating cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 13,381 6,708 Net gain on financial instruments 16,363 (9,473 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss 6,650 4,657 Other operating activities (2,485 ) 1,452 15,098 6,902 Changes in non-cash working capital and other items (2,219 ) 10,305 Cash inflow from operating activities 12,879 17,207 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of marketable securities (15,808 ) (31,792 ) Proceeds on maturity of marketable securities 36,546 83,156 Investment in funds (40 ) (1,588 ) Proceeds from distribution of funds — 4,336 Purchase of intangible assets (234 ) (622 ) Other investing activities 354 2,430 Cash inflow from investing activities 20,818 55,920 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repurchase of common shares through Normal Course Issuer Bid (6,663 ) (18,549 ) Principal repayment on bank loans — (8,848 ) Proceeds from bank loans 422 — Other financing activities (571 ) (630 ) Cash outflow from financing activities (6,812 ) (28,027 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period 26,885 45,100 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 85,963 229,592 Net foreign exchange difference 609 (3,474 ) Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 113,457 271,218 Cash and cash equivalents 113,457 271,218 Marketable securities 42,939 111,163 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 156,396 382,381



