Knight Therapeutics announces relaunch of AKYNZEO® in Brazil

07/04/2022 | 07:31am EDT
MONTREAL, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that its Brazilian affiliate, United Medical Ltd., is assuming full commercial activities and is relaunching AKYNZEO® (netupitant / palonosetron) in Brazil.

On May 12, 2022 Knight and Helsinn Healthcare SA ("Helsinn") announced they have entered into an exclusive license, distribution and supply agreement for oral/IV AKYNZEO® in Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, and ALOXI® oral/IV (palonosetron) in Canada (the "Products").

AKYNZEO® is approved for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting. According to IQVIA, sales of AKYNZEO® in Canada and Brazil were approximately $7 million in 2021.

"We are proud to continue providing patients and physicians with leading and guideline-recommended 1,2,3 treatments like AKYNZEO® to help mitigate the debilitating effects of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting" said Samira Sakhia, President and CEO of Knight. “AKYNZEO® is synergistic with our existing oncology portfolio and will leverage the existing commercial and medical footprint."

About Akynzeo®

AKYNZEO® is the first and only 5-HT3 and NK1 receptor antagonist fixed combination approved for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting. A single dose of AKYNZEO® given with dexamethasone has been shown to prevent chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting for up to 5 days. AKYNZEO® oral is approved and marketed in Canada for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy and the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer therapy that is uncontrolled by a 5-HT3 receptor antagonist alone in adults. AKYNZEO® oral is also approved and marketed in Argentina and Brazil for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cisplatin-based cancer chemotherapy and prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy in adults.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information or future events, except as required by law.

References
1 Roila F. et al. Ann Oncol. 2016 Sep;27(suppl 5):v119-v133. MASCC/ESMO Antiemetic Guideline 2016 V.1.4 last update July 2019. Available at: http://www.mascc.org/;

2 Hesketh J. et al. J Clin Oncol. 2020 Aug 20;38(24):2782-2797. doi: 10.1200/JCO.20.01296. Epub 2020 Jul 13;

3 NCCN: National Comprehensive Cancer Network; NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology; Version 2.2022. Available at: www.nccn.org






Investor Contact:



  
Knight Therapeutics Inc.  


Samira Sakhia		 

Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116  
Email: info@knighttx.com Email: info@knighttx.com
Website: www.gud-knight.com Website: www.gud-knight.com


