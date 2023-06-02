Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Knight Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GUD   CA4990531069

KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC.

(GUD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-06-01 pm EDT
4.910 CAD   +2.29%
07:31aKnight to Present at the Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference in New York City
GL
07:30aKnight to Present at the Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference in New York City
AQ
05/11Knight Therapeutics Reports Q1 Revenues Rose 29% to $82.6 Million; Updates 2023 Outlook
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Knight to Present at the Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference in New York City

06/02/2023 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a leading pan-America (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET in New York City. A copy of the presentation will be available at www.knighttx.com.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight’s Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:  
Knight Therapeutics Inc.  
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514-484-4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514-481-4116  
Email: info@knighttx.com Email: info@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com

All news about KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC.
07:31aKnight to Present at the Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference in New York City
GL
07:30aKnight to Present at the Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference in New York City
AQ
05/11Knight Therapeutics Reports Q1 Revenues Rose 29% to $82.6 Million; Updates 2023 Outlook
MT
05/11Transcript : Knight Therapeutics Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
05/11Tranche Update on Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 12, ..
CI
05/11Tranche Update on Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 12, ..
CI
05/11Knight Therapeutics Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
05/11Knight Therapeutics Brief: Q1 Revenues were $82.597 Million; N..
MT
05/11Knight Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
GL
05/11Knight Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 314 M 233 M 233 M
Net income 2023 -14,3 M -10,6 M -10,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -47,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 537 M 398 M 398 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 698
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Knight Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,91 CAD
Average target price 6,15 CAD
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samira Sakhia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arvind Utchanah Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Ross Goodman Executive Chairman
Monica Percario Global Vice President-Scientific Affairs
Leopoldo Bosano Vice President-Manufacturing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC.-5.21%398
MERCK KGAA-9.26%76 625
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-10.60%10 451
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.3.61%4 441
CHANGCHUN BCHT BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.-4.79%3 828
DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG0.40%3 822
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer