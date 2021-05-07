Log in
Notice of Knight Therapeutics' First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

05/07/2021 | 07:30am EDT
MONTREAL, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) (“Knight”), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, May 14, 2021 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date: Friday, May 14, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Telephone: Toll Free: 888-506-0062 or International 973-528-0011

Webcast: www.gud-knight.com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.

Replay: An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.gud-knight.com.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns Biotoscana Investments S.A., a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION: 
  
Investor Contact: 
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia
President and Chief Operating Officer
T: 514.484.4483 ext. 122
F: 514-481-4116
Email: info@knighttx.com
Website: www.gud-knight.com		Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Arvind Utchanah
Chief Financial Officer
T. 514.484.4483 ext. 115
F. 514.481.4116
Email: info@knighttx.com
Website: www.gud-knight.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
