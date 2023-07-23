ATHENS (Reuters) - Following are some facts about the Greek island of Rhodes, facing wildfires that caused thousands of residents and tourists to evacuate this weekend.

With a population of about 125,000 people, Rhodes is the ninth largest island in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Lying to the southeast of the Greek mainland, it is one of the country's most popular islands for tourists, known for its sun-drenched beaches and historic sites.

Under the rule of the Knights of the Order of Saint John for over two centuries until 1522, Rhodes became Christianity's most defiant outpost in the East in the age of Crusaders.

The old medieval town of Rhodes is home to a citadel, one of the finest examples of Gothic defensive architecture, and a well-preserved castle, the Palace of the Grand Master. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

In the southeast of the island, the small fishing village of Lindos attracts tourists with its hilltop medieval fortress and ancient acropolis.

