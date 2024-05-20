May 20, 2024 at 05:30 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Knights Group Holdings PLC on Monday said it expects to report results in line with expectations for financial 2024.

Shares in Knights Group were up 4.3% to 147.62 pence each in London on Monday morning.

The London-based professional services company expects revenue in the year ended April 30 to be about GBP150.0 million, up 5.6% annually from GBP142.1 million.

Underlying pretax profit is expected to be at least GBP25.0 million, 16% higher than GBP21.6 million.

Knights Group noted that the performance was in line with expectations.

It added that recruitment momentum has been "strong", with the number of senior fee earners joining the business up on the prior year.

"Knights' growing platform, reputation and collaborative culture remain attractive to high calibre professionals, and its corporate model provides a compelling alternative to the partnership model, particularly in the current economic environment," the company said.

Chief Executive David Beech said: "Our people have delivered a good performance during the year. We continued to execute our growth strategy, recruiting high quality talent and driving operational improvements across the business, positioning us well to deliver further growth in FY25."

