Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Knightscope, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSCP   US49907V1026

KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.

(KSCP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:07 2023-01-06 am EST
1.965 USD   +0.26%
09:47a4 New Contracts For 8 Machines To Kick Off New Year At Knightscope (nasdaq : Kscp)
BU
01/03Knightscope : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
01/03Knightscope, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

4 New Contracts for 8 Machines to Kick Off New Year at Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP)

01/06/2023 | 09:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Public Safety Innovator Continues Building Strong Growth Curve

Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, kicks off the New Year with 4 new contracts totaling 8 new machines including 3 K5 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) and 5 K1 Blue Light Towers. This announcement supports the Company’s commitment to growth and strengthening its revenues on the road to profitability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005074/en/

4 New Contracts for 8 Machines to Kick Off New Year at Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) (Photo: Business Wire)

4 New Contracts for 8 Machines to Kick Off New Year at Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) (Photo: Business Wire)

The new contracts encompass both new clients and current clients adding to their existing agreements with new machines in new locations. The deployment locations and use cases are as follows:

  • Knightscope channel partner, and one of the largest security companies in the United States, added another K5 ASR to the security program of one of the largest finance companies in the nation. The K5 will patrol the parking lot and grounds of its customer’s regional corporate office in the Jacksonville, FL area with the goal of deterring thefts and other crimes and increasing the actual and perceived safety of the site’s employees and visitors.
  • Another expansion comes from an American entertainment company that operates integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming businesses. This client owns and operates over 40 properties in 20 states, and Knightscope will now be in 3 of their properties in 3 states. The latest contract will have a K5 patrolling the parking lots in front of an Illinois casino to stave off car thefts, break-ins, and criminal trespassing.
  • A residential developer committed to the preservation, restoration, and renovation of properties in Chicago, Kansas City, and St. Louis signed its first contract for a K5 ASR. They will use the K5 to patrol the parking lot of one of their many apartment complexes that houses university students at a well-known institution of higher learning.
  • A teaching hospital that’s been around for nearly 100 years has purchased 5 K1 Blue Light Towers to improve communications and safety on their New York medical campus.

Knightscope continues to create value for its existing and prospective clients, which is reflected in the building sales curve over the past year. These transactions further enhance the quality and growth profile of the Company by increasing portfolio exposure to higher-growth, multi-site end users allowing for long-term expansion.

If you have a property that might benefit from sophisticated security technologies, then schedule a call or demo with one of our experts and discover how Knightscope is already protecting the places people live, work, study and visit today.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s path to profitability, the Company’s targeted annualized revenue run rate, the Company’s plans for top-line growth, the Company’s ability to deliver on its backlog of new orders, the benefits of the Company’s planned streamlining of its operations and rightsizing of its combined workforce and the Company’s ability to achieve improved margins. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
09:47a4 New Contracts For 8 Machines To Ki : Kscp)
BU
01/03Knightscope : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
01/03Knightscope, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Finan..
AQ
2022Sector Update: Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Rally as Bulls Return to Markets
MT
2022Sector Update: Tech
MT
2022Knightscope Secures Four Contracts for Security Robots
MT
2022Knightscope (nasdaq : KSCP) Earns 4 New Contracts for 7 Machines
BU
2022Knightscope, Inc. Earns 4 New Contracts for 7 Machines
CI
2022KNIGHTSCOPE, INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
2022Knightscope (nasdaq : KSCP) Clients Sign 6 More Contracts for 8 New Machines
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,41 M - -
Net income 2021 -43,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,51 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 73,6 M 73,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Knightscope, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Santana Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mallorie Sara Burak Chief Financial Officer
Ryan J. Fanciullo Vice President-Operations
Kristine Ross Independent Director
Linda Keene Solomon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.3.70%74
KEYENCE CORPORATION-1.50%91 955
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE6.81%81 585
EATON CORPORATION PLC0.16%62 518
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-1.09%56 189
AMETEK, INC.0.81%31 688