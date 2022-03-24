Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Knightscope, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSCP   US49907V1026

KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.

(KSCP)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/24 07:53:09 am EDT
5.98 USD   -0.33%
03/21Knightscope Cross-Sells Hospital Client
BU
03/21Knightscope, Inc Signs Another Contract with an Existing Hospital Client
CI
03/18Robot Roadshow Heads to Las Vegas, Nevada
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

California Credit Union Deploys Knightscope Security Robot

03/24/2022 | 08:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Public Safety Innovator Continues Market Expansion

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that it has deployed another security robot at a financial institution in California.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220324005387/en/

California Credit Union Deploys Knightscope Security Robot (Photo: Business Wire)

California Credit Union Deploys Knightscope Security Robot (Photo: Business Wire)

Although founded in 1934, this California credit union has turned its eyes to the future by deploying Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to heighten its physical security profile, engage its members and improve brand awareness. This financial institution has over $25 billion in assets and attributes its success to continually providing its members with world-class personal service, which now includes world-class physical security.

About Knightscope
Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in the offering circular filed with the SEC on January 26, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
03/21Knightscope Cross-Sells Hospital Client
BU
03/21Knightscope, Inc Signs Another Contract with an Existing Hospital Client
CI
03/18Robot Roadshow Heads to Las Vegas, Nevada
BU
03/17Knightscope Plans Town Hall
BU
03/16Knightscope Deploys New Autonomous Security Robot in Southern California
BU
03/15Knightscope Recruits Robotics Engineering Leader
BU
03/15Knightscope, Inc. Recruits Paul C. D’Angio as Director Robotics Engineering
CI
03/14KNIGHTSCOPE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
03/14Knightscope Announces New Commercial Developer Contract
BU
03/14Knightscope, Inc. Announces New Commercial Developer Contract
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3,33 M - -
Net income 2020 -19,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,78 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 203 M 203 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Knightscope, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patricia Howell Independent Director